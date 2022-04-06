ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

JUST IN: Police suspect homicide in Marathon County arson that left 2 dead

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XIZM_0f1CaBu300
blaze fire flame texture background

A homicide investigation is underway in Marathon County after two people were found dead inside a home that was substantially damaged by fire.

Stratford Fire was paged just after 6 a.m. to a home in the 205000 block of Rangeline Road in the town of Day, a single-family home with an attached garage.

The homeowner was not located, but two bodies were discovered inside, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Firefighters say they found evidence of foul play, which led them to alert police.

“Based on the suspicious nature of the fire and unknown cause of death, a criminal investigation has begun,” a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department release states. “Attempts to identify the victims and efforts to protect the scene from inclement weather are underway.”

Names will be released after the victims have been positively identified and family has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshals and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

Assisting the Stratford Fire Department with extinguishing the fire and emergency medical response was the Edgar Fire Department, McMillan Fire Department, Mosinee Fire/EMS, Marshfield EMS. The Salvation Army is on scene for victim and first responder assistance.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Merrill-area mom convicted in child’s death

A Merrill-area mother was convicted Monday in connection with her 15-month-old son’s death, court records show, though an additional plea hearing is on the court calendar for July. Amber Paige Boyd, 23, was charged May 18 in Lincoln County Circuit Court of child neglect where the consequence is death,...
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Stratford, WI
Stratford, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KFYR-TV

Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake. Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages. The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
WausauPilot

Victim identified in fatal fire

Police and fire officials have identified the woman who died after a house fire as 36-year-old Christina Romanski. The blaze was called in at about 10:05 a.m. Monday in the town of Saratoga. An initial investigation suggests the blaze started in the kitchen, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Inclement Weather#Criminal Investigation#Stratford Fire#The Sheriff S Office#The Edgar Fire Department#Mcmillan Fire Department#Mosinee Fire Ems#The Salvation Army
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
People

Surgeon Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin

Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said. Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for killing girl, 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The girl begged him to stop. Clint Mason didn’t listen. Angry she hadn’t finished her homework and chores, Mason used a belt and metal cane to beat 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander. She died hours later. On Tuesday, Mason, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police arrest suspect in Wednesday homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department investigated a Wednesday night homicide. Around 9:45 p.m. CPD officers responded to shots fired call at 201 N Main Street. Officers were directed to an apartment complex at the 100 block of East 2nd Street. According to police when officers arrived at the scene they found a female […]
CLOVIS, NM
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy