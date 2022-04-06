ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Oklahoma one of the least financially-literate states

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – As inflation continues to impact families across the country, researchers say the increase in prices is affecting some more than others.

Researchers at WalletHub decided to determine if Americans learned from the financial challenges of the past 20 years and became more financial literate.

However, officials say that finances continue to be a struggle for many people.

In fact, they say less than half of adults actually have a budget. The Harris Poll found that about one third of the general population say they are “just getting by financially.”

And it seems that Americans are well aware of their financial struggles.

A little over 25% of the general population say the statement “because of my money situation, I feel like I will never have the things I want in life” describes them completely or very well.

In 2021, the country ended the year with close to $1 trillion in credit card debt.

WalletHub analyzed financial-education programs and consumer habits in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Researchers looked at key metrics like the number of people with rainy-day funds, adults who spend more than they earn, median credit score, and those only paying the minimum on credit cards.

After analyzing the data, they created the list of the ‘Most and Least Financially Literate States.’

Oklahoma came in 48th overall on the list.

The Sooner State came in 51st with the percentage of adults with rainy-day funds, 49th in the percentage of unbanked households, and 16th in the percentage of adults paying only the minimum on credit cards.

