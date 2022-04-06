Stop and smell the spring flowers at Buffalo’s Botanical Gardens

A year to the day of March last year, the Bradford pear tree on the east side burst into bloom. How consistent. I did not even have to see the bundles of dense white blooms or smell the vile scent of the Asian invasive because the hum of busy bees gave the tree away in the backyard. Many are European honey bees. I guess this may be the one benefit a Bradford pear provides; source of nectar and food for pollinators. The Bradfords disguise themselves as lovable giant white lollipops in the leafless winter scenery. Soon, the much smaller sand plums will begin to display their delicate white blossoms. The American elms are blooming. My three preach trees have fearlessly started to open their blossoms.

