ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Stop and smell the spring flowers at Buffalo’s Botanical Gardens

By Kelly Khatib
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A new exhibit at the Buffalo Erie County Botanical Gardens is in full bloom and ready to bring on spring. They’re kicking things off for the season with the special event and highlighting the sights and smells of spring. Make your way down...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Lifestyle
County
Erie County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells#Buffalogardens#Spring Flowers
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
96.9 WOUR

Have You Seen This On Your New York State Trees? Destroy It!

Last Summer the New York Department of Conservation gave New Yorkers specific orders! If you see it, kill it! Officials were referring to the Spotted Lantern Fly! This insect invaded our state and started devouring our trees and crops! Now the NYDEC has new orders for us. If you see...
ANIMALS
WTOP

US Botanic Garden announces reopening date

After two years of closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Botanic Garden Conservatory announced it will fully reopen to the public on April 1. The move comes as other tourist sites around downtown D.C. are reverting to pre-pandemic operations. According to a news release from...
AGRICULTURE
The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma gardening: It's spring

A year to the day of March last year, the Bradford pear tree on the east side burst into bloom. How consistent. I did not even have to see the bundles of dense white blooms or smell the vile scent of the Asian invasive because the hum of busy bees gave the tree away in the backyard. Many are European honey bees. I guess this may be the one benefit a Bradford pear provides; source of nectar and food for pollinators. The Bradfords disguise themselves as lovable giant white lollipops in the leafless winter scenery. Soon, the much smaller sand plums will begin to display their delicate white blossoms. The American elms are blooming. My three preach trees have fearlessly started to open their blossoms.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy