Wausau, WI

UW System To Survey Students on Free Speech

By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The University of Wisconsin System will survey students over the next month about whether they feel campuses support freedom of speech and freedom of expression. The survey is being funded by a donation to UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovations. The survey is a...

