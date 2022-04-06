ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Thing About Morbius? The Hilarious Memes Trashing It

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the success of Venom, Morbius doubled down on the...

www.elitedaily.com

ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Gets Some of the Worst Reviews Ever For a Marvel Movie

It was a whole thing last fall when Eternals became the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (It currently sits at 47 percent on the site.) Morbius isn’t technically part of the MCU — it’s produced by Sony, the company behind both the Spider-Man and Venom franchises — but it’s based on a Marvel movie, and at this point it looks like it would be lucky to get a Rotten Tomatoes score that’s even half of Eternals’.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom Morbius
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
MOVIES
Entertainment
Meme
SONY
Movies
Elite Daily

Watch BTS' J-Hope's Swift Recovery After Tripping On The Grammys Stage

The Grammys were generous to viewers and did not force them to stay up until 11:50 p.m. ET to see BTS’ performance of “Butter.” But even though the boy band was allowed to perform during the show’s first hour, the performance was not entirely flawless. Fans might have blinked and missed it, but J-Hope actually fell in the middle of the 2022 Grammys. Luckily, he made a quick recovery.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

The show sadly stops for 'American Idol' darling Kelsie Dolin: 'You've already won the competition'

Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Batman Movie Concept Art Reveals Ben Affleck's Batsuit

Batman reveals an upgraded tactical suit for Ben Affleck's Dark Knight. Before Robert Pattinson donned the cape and cowl as a year-two caped crusader in The Batman, Affleck developed a standalone Bat-movie set in the shared DC Extended Universe. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star was attached to direct the screenplay he had co-written with Geoff Johns — about Batman battling the assassin Deathstroke (Justice League's Joe Manganiello) — but Affleck dropped out of the director's chair in 2017. Warner Bros. brought on Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, who turned down directing Affleck's script in favor of a rebooted Batman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Director Daniel Espinosa Comments on Negative Reviews

"Morbius is a superhero vampire movie that really sucks," reads one critic's review for director Daniel Espinosa's entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe starring Jared Leto. The Sony Pictures adaptation of the Marvel Comic book character, which has a 16% rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, has topped the box office with $39 million despite the negative reviews. In a new interview with Insider, Espinosa reacted to Morbius sinking its teeth into a critics' score lower than Venom: Let There Be Carnage (58%), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (51%), and Venom (30%).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reportedly Bringing Back Major Star From First Movie

It appears that another Black Panther star will be returning for the film's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the first film as W'Kabi, friend to T'challa, husband to Okoye, and a warrior for the Border Tribe. In the first film he joined forces with Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger and was ultimately defeated by T'Challa and company. There were no previous announcements that the actor would return, but now it seems like he'll definitely appear in the sequel.
MOVIES
Distractify

Please Enjoy These Hilarious 'Bridgerton' Memes Upon the Premiere of Season 2

The Netflix period drama Bridgerton is finally back for Season 2. Fans can expect more drama, more romance, and more gossip as the focus of the show shifts from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) to older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his attempted wooing of Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). However, it turns out Anthony might be more attracted to her sharp-tongued sister Kate (Simone Ashley).
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

April Fools’ Day Quotes And Captions For Bringing The Jokes To The ‘Gram

March is coming to an end, which means it’s time to kick off April with one of the most lighthearted holidays around. The first day of April, also known as April Fools’ Day, is traditionally a time to play pranks and jokes on the unsuspecting, and this year’s celebration is no different. While everyone from your friends to corporations are hoping to get in on the trickery come April 1, these April Fools’ Day quotes and captions will help you bring all the pranks to Instagram.
CELEBRATIONS

