The Best Thing About Morbius? The Hilarious Memes Trashing It

"Morbius is a superhero vampire movie that really sucks," reads one critic's review for director Daniel Espinosa's entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe starring Jared Leto. The Sony Pictures adaptation of the Marvel Comic book character, which has a 16% rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, has topped the box office with $39 million despite the negative reviews. In a new interview with Insider, Espinosa reacted to Morbius sinking its teeth into a critics' score lower than Venom: Let There Be Carnage (58%), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (51%), and Venom (30%).
Comments / 0