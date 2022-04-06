ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

McKee unveils new RI license plate design, DHS transition team

By Adriana Rozas Rivera, Amanda Pitts, Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvPb3_0f1CTUxd00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island vehicles will soon be sporting new license plates which pay homage to the state’s standard plates for the past 25 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REKtM_0f1CTUxd00

Gov. Dan McKee announced during a media briefing Wednesday that the winner of the state’s license plate contest was Willem Van Lancker of South Kingstown. The new design, featuring smaller blue waves and an anchor, will be rolled out later this year on state-issued license plates.

Rhode Islanders voted online for their favorite design out of a pool of five finalists , which featured other wave designs and the Newport Bridge. Approximately 300,000 votes were cast, according to the state.

( Story continues below video. )

Van Lancker, a Rhode Island School of Design alum, said winning the contest is meaningful because this is his home state.

“I find that the state’s given me a ton, and so it’s cool to be able to give something back, even if it’s in a symbolic way,” he said.

Finalists for the RI State Plate Design Contest ( Story continues below gallery. )

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SecJ_0f1CTUxd00
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VpEX_0f1CTUxd00
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Id41J_0f1CTUxd00
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFbtq_0f1CTUxd00
    Courtesy: RI DMV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkOLd_0f1CTUxd00
    Courtesy: RI DMV

McKee also gave updates on other state issues, including the leadership changes at the R.I. Department of Human Services (DHS) and R.I. State Police.

The governor has appointed a transition support team for the DHS after its interim director, Celia Blue, stepped down in February :

  • Yvette Mendez, current acting DHS director
  • Liz Tanner, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation
  • Ernie Almonte, former chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos
  • Chris Abhulime, McKee’s deputy chief of staff
  • Rosa De Castillo, McKee’s director of community affairs and outreach

( Story continues below video. )

McKee said the hiring process for a permanent director for the agency will start in the summer.

The state’s Medicaid program also has new leadership. McKee announced Kristin Sousa as its permanent director. She had been serving as the interim director since December 2021 and was previously the program’s deputy director.

Target 12: DHS interim director resigning amid staffing turmoil

In regard to the open superintendent position in the R.I. State Police , McKee said he’s interviewed four Rhode Islanders with law enforcement experience.

The position opened up after Col. James Manni announced he was leaving the force to serve as town manager in South Kingstown .

VIDEO: Col. James Manni reflects on his years in the state police

When asked about what’s being done to curb gas prices , McKee said he’s open to options and is in conversation with the General Assembly.

Some lawmakers have suggested suspending the gas tax , but McKee previously said he would rather send checks to residents as a way to offset the high prices.

( Story continues below video. )

McKee was also asked about his message to Rhode Islanders amid a federal investigation into a controversial state contract . He said he wants people to remember his work leading them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the dust settles, and you [the media] come up empty, who’s going to have the courage to write that story?” McKee said.

McKee recently defended the deal with ILO Group, arguing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies won’t uncover any wrongdoing by him or his administration.

“I can tell you that there’s nothing that is going to come out that is going to reflect on me in a way, in these investigations, nor my administration,” McKee told reporters at the State House last week.

McKee confident about outcome of FBI investigation into ILO contract Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 6

Related
Turnto10.com

McKee announces new electric vehicle rebate program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee announced a new electric vehicle rebate program on Monday. The announcement comes as gasoline prices hit record highs. The new program is supported by the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources. The program will use $1.25 million to help incentivize new purchases.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

New license plates coming to the Ocean State in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- New license plates are expected to appear on cars around the Ocean State later this year. The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles, alongside Governor McKee, unveiled the finalists of its license plate design contest on Monday. Rhode Islanders got their first look at the five designs that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Rhode Islanders#Ri Dmv Mckee#R I State Police
Daily Voice

FBI Arrests Chicopee Superintendent Of Schools

The FBI has arrested a school superintendent in the region for allegedly obstructing the department's investigation into the alleged extortion of a city employee. Western Massachusetts resident Lynn Clark age 51, of Belchertown in Hampden County, was arrested early Wednesday, April 6, said FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera. Clark is the superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools.
CHICOPEE, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman faces accessory charge in Brockton killing

The Plymouth County district attorney said Wednesday that a Rhode Island woman was one of two people arrested in Virginia in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston was shot to death Tuesday afternoon on East Street. The district attorney's office said two...
BROCKTON, MA
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMUR.com

Man charged with robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts

HAMPTON, N.H. — A Manchester man has been charged with robbing banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Eric Mohan, 47, was arrested by law enforcement officers from both states and the FBI as he left a bank that had just been robbed in Hampton, investigators said. According to court...
HAMPTON, NH
WPRI 12 News

Man in critical condition after shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Providence. According to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi, a man was outside of Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allens Ave., when he was shot several times. Verdi said the victim, a man in his 30’s, was driven to the hospital […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy