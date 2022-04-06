ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Kaufmann Defends Plan For Pipeline-Related Moratorium

Des Moines, Iowa — A key House member says now is the time to pass a moratorium to prevent developers from seeking government condemnation of land along proposed carbon pipeline routes before February 1st. Republican SENATOR Dennis Guth of Klemme recently said the plan does...

Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.
Key Iowa lawmaker calls for moratorium on eminent domain for pipelines

DES MOINES — A key state lawmaker has called for a moratorium on the use of eminent domain by companies proposing to build pipelines across Iowa. Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who chairs the House State Government Committee, made his proposal Wednesday, saying he wanted to protect landowners until the Legislature is back in session next year.
