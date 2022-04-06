ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers waiving Keifer Sykes, signing Duane Washington, Terry Taylor to standard contracts

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Keifer Sykes was waived by the #Pacers, but if you think that’ll deter the 28-year-old undrafted rookie from chasing another opportunity in the #NBA, you must not be familiar w/ his “Hero’s Journey.”

“I’m not entitled to anything, and I’m still working.” amp.indystar.com/amp/94080540022:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

A source confirmed to IndyStar that the #Pacers are signing undrafted rookies Duane Washington Jr. and Terry Taylor to standard multi-year contracts, while waiving undrafted rookie Keifer Sykes.

Woj and Shams were first.

📸 me pic.twitter.com/6JeVuapUfS12:37 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Indiana Pacers are converting two-way guards Duane Washington and Terry Taylor to standard, multi-year NBA contracts, sources tell ESPN. – 10:27 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Halftime: #Pacers 66, #Pistons 62

Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. Terry Taylor has 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey has 26 points. – 6:05 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers surge a bit to end the second quarter and take a lead into halftime. They’re up 66-62 on the Pistons. Haliburton was special with 12 points and 7 assists, and Terry Taylor continuted to do his thing with 12 points and 4 boards.

Saddiq Bey has 26. – 6:04 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Terry Taylor with the Dirk fade. Lol that was impressive. #Pacers5:59 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Terry Taylor with 5 quick points.

Other #Pacers starters today are Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze. – 5:12 PM

Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are guaranteeing guard Keifer Sykes‘ contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 7, 2022

