White Center, WA

JOBS: DubSea Fish Sticks holding Job Fair in White Center this Sunday, April 10

 1 day ago
The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team – which plays home games at Mel Olson Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center – will be holding a Job Fair this Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The event will run from 1–3 p.m.

The team is currently looking to hire 20-30 part-time employees for the months of June and July. High school and college students are welcome to apply with select positions being available to those 15-years of age and older. There are select positions such as servers and security that do require the applicant to be 21-years of age or older.

The Job Fair will allow those interested in working for the Fish Sticks to find out more information about each position and apply on site. For those that are interested but cannot attend the job fair they can apply online at GoFishSticks.com/jobs. Positions that are currently available include concessions, ticketing, game day operations, servers and security.

The DubSea Fish Sticks’ 2022 season begins on Saturday, June 4, and runs through July 31. They will host 27 different home shows (games) this summer at Mel Olson Stadium, also known as “The Fryer” by fans. The team hosts upwards of 40 college players from around the country for the summer where they will play 48 games throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Stop by Mel Olson Stadium inside of the park anytime between 1 – 3 p.m. this Sunday to get more information and apply for a position.

For more information on the Dubsea Fish Sticks, please visit www.GoFishSticks.com.

Seattle, WA
