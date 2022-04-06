Does Michigan Have the Worst Window Tint Law in the U.S.?
By Dana Marshall
3 days ago
Tinted windows can look cool on your car or truck, but will it get you pulled over?. When I was in my twenties, my first order of business if I got a "new" car was to get my windows tinted. I'm not sure what I thought the benefits of window tint...
This beautiful, small Michigan town has the largest Weather Vane on the planet. But why?. Apparently, everything is larger in Michigan. The mitten state has:. On the corner of Dowling Street and Water Street in the gorgeous lake town of Montague, Michigan you'll find a 48-foot tall weather vane. This giant weather instrument/art installation was created in 1984 and has held the record as the largest weather vane on the globe since its creation. The photo doesn't do this huge tower justice. This weather vane weighs in at over 2 tons. The arrow at the top is 26 feet long and is topped off with a boat. But not just any boat according to WhiteLake.org,
Who doesn't love a good road trip? With spring break upon us here in West Michigan, you may be looking for fun and unique ideas to get the kids out of the house. What if I told you there's a way you can explore Pure Michigan and get some fantastic Insta-worthy photo ops in the process?
Recip[rocityA Michigan bill package signed into law provides reciprocity for timber haulers in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law three pieces of legislation to make the change. The first bill, HB4978, exempts timber haulers who must cross the state’s borders from the International Fuel Tax Agreement.
Michigan is known for being a water-winter wonderland, so much so that we put it on our license plates! Though Minnesota may be the land of 10,000 lakes, in addition to our 5 "Great" ones the DNR estimates that Michigan has over 11,000 inland lakes across the state. I was...
Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
There are three trucks at the top of the best full-size 2022 pickup trucks. They include the 2022 Ram 1500, the 2022 Ford F-150, and the 2022 Ford F-250. With excellent ratings and road test scores, these three trucks are worth considering if you’re in the market for a new truck. Here’s how much the best full-size 2022 pickup trucks will cost you.
Vehicle recalls are for the safety of all—drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. Millions of vehicles are recalled every year; for something as small as the brightness of headlights or as significant as the Takata airbag recall—a challenge that still hasn’t been fully resolved. Some states have come under fire for auto safety laws that have a bit too much wiggle room for sales of cars with open recalls.
Whether you're hiking, biking, or driving, sooner or later you could come across an old abandoned bridge. Many of them are on smaller roads which were replaced by highways. Varying in size, sometimes they're easy to see, many times not. Also, the Michigan woods & forests are full of old bridges that cross our endless supply of rivers, streams, brooks, and creeks.
Now, this was a very interesting factoid I recently discovered. A company by the name of Lake Michigan Carferry acquired the S.S. Badger, a 410-foot ship that can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, when they bought Interlake Holding company in 2020. Sara Spore, the general manager of Lake Michigan...
I was looking at this picture of the Chicago River dyed bright green for St. Patrick's Day and I thought to myself "why doesn't Kalamazoo have a St. Patrick's Day tradition?" If you google "St. Patrick's Day traditions", Chicago green-dyed river is on top of every ranking. Now I'm not suggesting we dye Arcadia Creek, and the Kalamazoo River has enough issues of its own to worry about throwing orange powder (yes, it's a secret recipe, but the dye powder is orange to make the river bright green - go figure).
There is a lot of history in the Civil War which is centered around Michigan soldiers. Just about any state you go there was some kind of major impact or role that Michigan officers and soldiers played. One farmer from Adrian, Michigan, decided to serve his country and ultimately met a sad ending. Henry Steward, much like a majority of others in the war, died of disease. The official cause of death was chronic diarrhea, which was not uncommon because of such unsanitary conditions:
