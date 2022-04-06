ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Yo-yo dieting may raise cardiometabolic disease risk

By Annie Lennon
Medical News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers investigated the effects yo-yo dieting on the cardiometabolic health of rats by mimicking this with cycles of severe calorie restriction and refeeding. They found that three cycles of restriction reduced heart and kidney function and increased insulin resistance, even if rats outwardly seemed healthy. They concluded that yo-yo...

Medical News Today

Sleeping with the light on may increase diabetes risk

Researchers recently investigated the health effects of light exposure during sleep. They found that light exposure during even one night of sleep increases heart rate while sleeping and impairs glucose metabolism the following morning. They say that sleeping without exposure to light is likely beneficial for cardiometabolic health. Researchers from...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Staten Island Advance

Are you eating enough avocados? Study explores role of fatty fruit in reducing risk for heart disease

Avocado consumption was associated with a decrease in heart disease risk for both women and men, a study found. The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, followed 68,786 women and 41,701 men who were involved in long-term federal health care studies assessing the risk factors of chronic disease. The people included in the final analysis did not have cancer, heart disease or stroke at the onset of the research and completed a diet questionnaire every four years over a 30-year span.
NUTRITION
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Alcohol intake at any level may increase risk of heart disease, study suggests

Contrary to observational studies, alcohol consumption may not actually counter the risk of heart disease, according to a large study published in JAMA Network Open this week. Previous observational studies suggested that consuming small amounts of alcohol may provide heart-related health benefits, but a team of researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard found in a recent study that alcohol intake at all levels was linked with higher risks of cardiovascular disease.
DRINKS
Hep

Women With Irregular Menstrual Cycles May Have Increased NAFLD Risk

Premenopausal women with abnormal menstrual cycles are at greater risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The association grew stronger for women with longer, irregular cycles, according to results published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. “Our study results show that long or irregular menstrual cycles may...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
LiveScience

Staying hydrated may reduce the risk of heart failure

Staying "well hydrated" in middle age may lower the risk of developing heart failure later in life, a new study suggests. The study researchers analyzed information from more than 11,000 adults ages 45 to 66 and followed them for 25 years. To examine their hydration levels, the researchers looked at the levels of sodium in the participants' blood, also known as serum sodium, which increases as a person's fluid levels decrease. The normal range for serum sodium is 135 to 146 millimoles per liter (mmol/L), although values at the higher end of this range would trigger a person's body to start to conserve water, study lead author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), told Live Science in an email. .
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can some anti-nausea drugs increase stroke risk?

A recent study found that certain anti-nausea and vomiting medications tripled the risk for ischemic stroke. The risk was highest for metopimazine, followed by metoclopramide, and then domperidone. More studies are needed to confirm the findings. , and dementia, which cause symptoms of psychosis or losing touch with reality. Excess...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Changes in Estrogen Impact the Brain Well Before Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease has become a growing problem now that people are living longer, and women are at a particularly high risk. The changes in estrogen production that occur from menopause on may play a role in whether a woman develops Alzheimer's or not. Taking steps to address hormonal imbalances sooner...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

Foods to Help Control Diabetes

These options fit within a healthy diet that’s well-suited to manage the chronic disease. First, aim for a well-balanced diet. Diet plays a pivotal role in controlling diabetes. But experts stress that when it comes to managing this chronic disease, it’s not about fixating on a few foods but having a balanced plate. “There’s really no specific food that I would say either to consume or really … even not to consume,” says Melissa Roth, a registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. “It’s about variety. It’s about portion control.”
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Air pollution may be linked to heightened autoimmune disease risk, scientists say

Long term exposure to air pollution may be linked to a range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and bowel inflammation diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, new research has found.Researchers in Italy warned the most common forms of environmental air pollution, such as vehicle exhaust fumes and industrial emissions can trigger adaptive immunity, a process in which the body reacts to a specific disease-causing entity, but in cases where this adaptive response "misfires", it can prompt systemic inflammation, tissue damage, and ultimately autoimmune disease.The number of people suffering from these conditions, which also include connective tissue...
SCIENCE

