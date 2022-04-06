ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rep. Steel leads colleagues urging Administration to stop CA bureaucrats from worsening trucker shortage, supply chain crisis

By courtesy
localocnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) led members of the California congressional delegation in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Reagan, requesting that the agency rescind its wavier to the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The current waiver, established under the Clean Air Act, permits CARB to issue...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
Daily Mail

Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Mexico president rejects suggestion U.S. could ask it for oil

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he did not expect the United States to seek more oil from Mexico, and said market turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed he was right to pursue energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at a regular news...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Reagan
Person
Michelle Steel
Boston Globe

Ukrainian refugees arriving at the US-Mexico border raise questions for Biden

An incident last Wednesday at a Tijuana port of entry at the US-Mexico border exposes the federal government’s incoherence and hypocrisy when it comes to the treatment of migrants fleeing violence and seeking asylum in the United States. A Ukrainian mother and her three children escaping the Russian invasion...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden's border crisis grows with 1,700 Ukrainian refugees waiting at Mexico border and hundreds of migrants being bussed into Texas with 'welcome bags' - seven weeks before end of Title 42 and 'mass migration event'

Migrants fleeing Ukraine are setting up camp on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border as asylum seekers desperately wait out the seven weeks left until Title 42 is lifted – but footage shows other migrants being released into the U.S. with 'welcome bags'. Hundreds of these Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Truck Drivers#State#American
AOL Corp

Mexico, U.S. agree to boost border infrastructure -Mexico govt

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to ramp up the modernization of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday. In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay...
U.S. POLITICS
Times-Republican

Illegal immigration: Another of Biden’s manufactured crises

While Americans’ attention is understandably focused on skyrocketing gas prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the crisis at our southern border has dropped out of the headlines. But it is also escalating. Biden is doing nothing to enforce our immigration laws; those exploiting Biden’s nonexistent enforcement know it....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

China Warns U.S. Against House Speaker Pelosi Visiting Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and the subject...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Beaumont Enterprise

Texas takes new border action; ex-Trump officials want more

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday delivered new orders along the U.S.-Mexico border and promised more to come as former Trump administration officials press him to declare an “invasion” and give state troopers and National Guard members authority to turn back migrants. The...
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

New process for asylum cases at the border unveiled by Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Thursday steps to expedite asylum cases at the U.S.-Mexico border in an attempt to resolve a years-long backlog, but policy advocates worry the streamlined process could prevent asylum seekers from obtaining legal representation if their cases are denied. “If somebody is not approved in the first instance, they’re going […] The post New process for asylum cases at the border unveiled by Biden administration appeared first on Michigan Advance.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy