DENVER (CBS4) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 71-year-old man which alleges criminal mischief for using a permanent marker to indicate pickleball boundaries on a Denver recreational center floor. The game is similar to tennis, but with a smaller court, a different ball and racquet. (credit: CBS) At a moment’s notice a couple dozen people came out to play in support of one of their own upon learning that CBS4 was doing a story a about the case. Some call Arlsan Guney the “mayor of pickleball.” Now, you might say he is in a pickle. Jan Devor is one of those supporters,...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO