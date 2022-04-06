This Hidden Village In Georgia Is Like 'Bridgerton' In Real Life

Bridgerton Season 2 just aired, and some of us (me) are royally glued to our Netflix accounts. This Emmy award-winning series has captured the hearts of audiences around the world, ranking the #1 most-watched show globally on Netflix for a second week in a row.

Between the iconic costume design and lush green scenery, it's not hard to imagine why some viewers want to be whisked away into this fictional universe of London's high society. This North Georgia resort is the perfect escape for Bridgerton fans in the South.

Barnsley Resort sits in the Blue Ridge Mountain's foothills just North of Atlanta. This historic estate dates back to 1848, and features English-style gardens, and Gothic Revival architecture.

Visitors can channel Daphne Bridgerton while strolling through the intricate, storybook gardens that lead you to the historic Manor House Ruins.

If you prefer to spend your days more like Kate and Anthony, you can go horseback riding or practice your aim with archery, or head to the shooting grounds.

The resort trail offers a beautiful landscape of towering trees, and relaxing streams you can navigate on foot or on horseback. The grounds feature a relaxing lake where you can reflect on your marital prospects (just be careful not to fall in.)

If you want to spend more than just a day trip in your fantasy world, you can spend the night in a manor room in one of their Countryside Cottages. Each room features a wood-burning fireplace, and a claw-foot soaking tub in order for you to fully indulge in the royal treatment.

The Barnsley Resort

Price: $301+/Night

Address: 597 Barnsley Gardens Rd. N.W., Adairsville, GA

Why You Need To Go: You can escape to your favorite Netflix universe without leaving the country.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.