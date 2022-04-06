A New "Multiverse Of Madness" Trailer Shows Wanda Reuniting With [Spoilers], And I'm The Opposite Of Calm

Wanda Maximoff is more powerful than most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe expected. She held her own against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and, as of WandaVision's end, she's come into her own as the Darkhold's fabled Scarlet Witch. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange turns to Wanda for help in fixing his little multiverse problem. Could it be that the Scarlet Witch is even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme? Speaking to Empire Magazine, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer hints that the upcoming Marvel Studios movie could test that theory.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO