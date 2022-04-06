ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New "Multiverse Of Madness" Trailer Shows Wanda Reuniting With [Spoilers], And I'm The Opposite Of Calm

By Nora Dominick
 3 days ago

Now, there are some pretty big — in my opinion — spoilers ahead! So, if you want to try and stay totally unspoiled, you might wanna skip this post.

Hi, yes, hello. We're officially one month out from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , and I'm in full-on panic mode over what this movie is going to do to me.

Marvel Studios

We've gotten a few trailers so far, which feature Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff, Wong, America Chavez, Dr. Christine Palmer, and more journeying into the multiverse as Doctor Strange deals with the aftermath of what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Wanda is still grieving after WandaVision .

Marvel Studios

With Wanda secretly studying the Darkhold while Doctor Strange deals with the problems caused by cracking open the multiverse, this movie is sure to be a chaotic and wild ride from start to finish.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

And since this movie is all about the multiverse, there are sure to be some major cameos and surprises for fans, since literally ANY Marvel character can appear.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

We already heard Sir Patrick Stewart's unmistakable voice in the first full-length trailer when Doctor Strange seemingly comes face to face with Professor Xavier from the X-Men movies.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

And now, Marvel just dropped a new trailer, which features the return of two important characters from WandaVision .

Marvel / Disney+

In the one-minute trailer , Doctor Strange talks about having the same dream every single night as we see glimpses of Christine and Strange waking up.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

Then, Wanda begins to talk over him — the Sokovian accent is back, people — and say that every morning she has the same nightmare. Elizabeth Olsen hitting us with the single tear is honestly an attack.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

During this, we see what Wanda is dreaming about — it's Billy and Tommy in their Westview home.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

That's right, we finally have confirmation that Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne, who starred as Billy and Tommy in WandaVision , will be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

This parallel has honestly RUINED me.

Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

If you need a refresher on the heartache, at the end of WandaVision , Billy and Tommy disappeared after Wanda got rid of the Hex around Westview.

Marvel / Disney+

However, during the second post-credits scene in WandaVision Episode 9 , we saw Wanda studying the Darkhold in a secluded cabin and hearing Billy and Tommy's voices.

Marvel / Disney+

For fans of Wanda, it's no surprise that Billy and Tommy would be returning in some way. In the comics, she eventually does find a way to bring them back. The duo also plays a huge role in the Young Avengers, which the MCU is seemingly setting up.

@_JulianHilliard 01:48 PM - 06 Apr 2022

I'd also like to take this moment to say that I really need to see a reunion with Wanda and White Vision in this movie. He's just out there with OG Vision's memories and, like, I need Wanda to get at least one happy moment in Multiverse of Madness , please.

Marvel / Disney+

Honestly, I'm absolutely thrilled I know the twins are gonna be in Multiverse of Madness (and will 100% make me cry), but if these two big returns AND Patrick Stewart were revealed in TRAILERS, I cannot imagine the chaos the full movie will throw at us.

Marvel / Disney+

Basically, if you need me, I'll be lying face down on the floor until Doctor Strange* in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters.

* Wanda Maximoff .

Jay Maidment / Marvel Studios

You can watch the full new Multiverse of Madness trailer below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.

Marvel Studios

