A New "Multiverse Of Madness" Trailer Shows Wanda Reuniting With [Spoilers], And I'm The Opposite Of Calm

‘The Real’ has been canceled after 8 seasons on Fox, and host Loni Love released a statement about the shocking decision. The Real has been canceled after eight seasons on the air. Variety confirmed the news of the show’s cancellation on FOX stations on April 8, and Loni Love, one of the show’s hosts, confirmed the story via Instagram. “In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the showdown,” she explained. “We shot 7-8 shows in three days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show.”
Comments / 0