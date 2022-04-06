ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Battery Powered Toothbrush Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Church & Dwight

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Battery Powered Toothbrush Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

www.thedallasnews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow by USD 71.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 31.55% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for 5G enterprises in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will facilitate the 5G enterprise market growth in North America over the forecast period.
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Bisnow

Panasonic Reportedly Weighing Several U.S. Locations For New Battery Plant

Panasonic Corp. is in talks to open a multibillion-dollar factory in the U.S. in a move to match rival lithium-ion battery manufacturers. The Japanese manufacturer is weighing several locations, including in Oklahoma and Kansas, Bloomberg reported, citing multiple anonymous sources. Panasonic, which supplies electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, would reportedly produce...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Samsung The Freestyle review: A well-rounded projector, inside and out

On paper, Samsung's The Freestyle is one of the most complete portable projectors that I've seen and one that isn't afraid to showboat a higher price tag in exchange for quality. It's lightweight at just under two pounds, runs on the same Tizen OS as Samsung's TVs, has a 180° tilt for flexible viewing, and features autofocus and auto-keystone for a projection that accommodates any wall. There are plenty of other party tricks under the hood that makes The Freestyle more than just a reliable movie night host. But for this party, you'll have to pay an entry fee of $899.
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

White House Warns of 'Escalating Vulnerabilities' to U.S. From Semiconductor Shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters...
POTUS
The Independent

Controversial Cambo oil field a ‘huge opportunity’, Ithaca Energy boss insists

Developing the Cambo oil field is a “huge opportunity” for the UK in terms of energy security and jobs, an energy boss said after his firm became the majority stakeholder for the controversial project.Alan Bruce, the chief executive of Ithaca Energy, spoke out after a “transformational deal” saw the company acquire Siccar Point Energy.Siccar Point Energy, together with Shell, had paused plans to develop the Cambo oil field, off the west coast of Shetland.Mr Bruce, however, said the development of Cambo and the Rosebank field, also west of Shetland, presented “a huge opportunity to not only help secure the UK’s energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Food prices surged to new record high in March, U.N. agency says

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - World food prices jumped to a new record high in March as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staples grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

OnePlus Y1S Pro TV is an affordably priced 4K UHD TV

OnePlus has announced the latest smart television to the Y-series portfolio. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro comes with a 43-inch 4K UHD display and runs on Android 10. The smart TV is currently available only in one size, unlike the OnePlus TV Y1S which comes in 43-inch and 32-inch. The...
ELECTRONICS

