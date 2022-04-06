ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Myrio Therapeutics and Pure MHC, LLC Announce Research Collaboration to Develop Novel, Targeted Antibody-Based Cancer Therapies

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Apr 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pure MHC, LLC and Myrio Therapeutics Pty Ltd (Myrio) today announced a collaboration to develop new antibody-based oncology therapeutics. The companies will combine Pure MHC’s proprietary offering of MHC peptide targets for oncology with Myrio’s revolutionary Retained Display(tm) (ReD) antibody discovery process...

