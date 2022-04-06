‘The Girl from Plainville’ Went Full ‘Glee’ in Episode 4

You can’t have a show repeatedly reference Glee without trying out its own musical number, and that’s exactly what happened in The Girl from Plainville ‘s latest episode. But what’s shocking isn’t that a Glee homage happened on a serious drama based on a young man’s tragic and disturbingly real death. No, the shocking thing is that for all its insanity, The Girl from Plainville’ s song and dance actually worked.

Episode 4 sees Michelle (Elle Fanning) spiraling. With the authorities suspicious of her connection to Conrad’s (Colton Ryan) death, she has been banned from using the computer. Her friends still aren’t talking to her, and her family is distant as they process the fact that their daughter encouraged a suicidal young man to kill himself. In the midst of this loneliness, Michelle takes a walk and turns to her one consistent source of comfort: Glee.

As she walks around her neighborhood, she listens to Cory Monteith’s rendition of “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” That’s when the atmosphere around her changes. Suddenly, Conrad returns from beyond the grave, donning Finn’s signature letterman jacket. When the camera returns to Michelle, she’s changed as well. Her red hoodie has been replaced by a tight sweater and short schoolgirl skirt, her messy hair perfectly curled and held in place by a headband. In this moment, she’s the Rachel Berry to her own fictional Finn Hudson.

Photo: HULU

It’s a jarring scene that mirrors the real Carter’s specific pop culture obsession. As they sing, Michelle and Connor nail every Glee trope from the too intense stares and surprise duets to the meaningful slow walks and chaste touches that composed much of the show’s choreography. If it wasn’t for the musical number’s location and cinematography, you would swear it came straight from the Fox dramedy itself. And that’s what makes this bizarre moment land so well.

From its very first episode, The Girl from Plainville has made the argument that Michelle Carter was too invested in her own fantasy to fully understand what she was doing to Conrad Roy III. Whether or not that argument is valid is another matter entirely. But making this argument through an imagined duet is Teenage Girl 101. Glee was always perfectly designed to be relatable to overly emotional teenagers, combining big feeling with top 40s hits. Yes, watching Michelle pretending to dance with the boy she pushed to death is disturbing and upsetting. But it’s also visual proof of her disconnect from reality. It’s a quiet argument in its own right. By imagining Conrad as her tragic romantic partner instead of the boy she coerced to kill himself, the series argues Michelle was too young, immature, and out of touch to be able to handle anyone’s deteriorating mental health.

The episode “Can’t Fight This Feeling” also highlights one of The Girl from Plainville ‘s underrated strengths. No matter the occasion, Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus’ creation always has the perfect Glee reference. Take this episode. Finn Hudson had dozens of performances and several solos during his time on the show. But “Can’t Fight This Feeling” is the one of the only ones that feels both joyful and nefarious. Mr. Schue (Matthew Morrison), perpetual creep that he was, walked in on Finn singing this REO Speedwagon classic in the locker room. But after discovering Finn’s talent, he blackmailed his student, planting weed in Finn’s locker and threatening to turn him in if Finn didn’t join the Glee Club. Almost every time, Finn’s songs are characterized by kindness and his ability to see the best in people. But this is the one performance that sees him actively being manipulated, the exact verb that’s been used to describe Michelle’s actions.

Photo: Fox, Netflix

This is far from the only example. The first time the series references Glee , Michelle is singing Rachel’s version of “Make You Feel My Love” into her mirror. Dreamy and desperately in love, it’s the song Rachel (Lea Michele) sang to Finn in Season 5’s “The Quarterback”, the series’ homage to the late Monteith. From its very first episode, The Girl from Plainville connects its Glee references to untimely death and perhaps misguided young love.

In Episode 2, The Warblers appear. As a past version of Michelle gets ready for her birthday dinner, friend after friend cancels on her. Darren Criss’ crooning rendition of Gotye’s “Somebody I Used to Know”, the pinnacle of bitter songs, can be heard as it echoes her pain.

Episode 3 has a Santana (Naya Rivera) and Brittany (Heather Morris) sighting. As Michelle shares the show with her friend, Susie (Pearl Amanda Dickson), the former Cheerios appear onscreen and Susie asks if they’re a couple. “They start off as friends, best friends, and then they eventually get together,” Michelle reveals. Not only is this a transparent nod to Michelle and Susie’s possibly romantic relationship, but there’s an extra layer of intentionality hiding in plain sight. In T he Girl from Plainville , Santana and Britany appear right after Rachel and Finn’s debut performance of “Don’t Stop Believin.'” In reality, Rachel and Finn’s Journey moment happened in the pilot, and the scene they watch next didn’t happen until Season 6. “Jagged Little Tapestry” was an ode to Alanis Morissette that ended with Santana proposing to Brittany . Once again, The Girl from Plainville is channeling Michelle’s fantasies and oversized imagination through Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan’s work.

Photo: Fox

This is without mentioning the less direct Glee references that appear in the series. Repeatedly. Michelle texts Conrad lines from the show, something the real Carter did to Roy. After his death, Michelle describes him by saying, “He was too bright for this world. He was my star, and he left too soon.” It’s a sentiment that causes her sister to incredulously ask if it’s from Glee . It’s not directly, but star motifs were something Rachel and her actor used often.

Then there are Michelle’s many treadmill scenes that harken back to Ms. Berry. Rachel often talked about her rigorous diet and exercise routine, citing both as reasons why she would one day be a star. When Rachel was on the elliptical, it signaled her tireless yet admirable work ethic. But Michelle’s treadmill scenes signal the dark side of that overachieving coin. Michelle’s dedication to exercise isn’t something to be admired but another symptom of her eating disorder.

These moments are small, sometimes even microscopic. Yet they all work together to build a larger narrative of one naive young woman who made the worst decisions possible when it mattered most. You may not buy into that argument. After all, the real case of Conrad Roy III’s death is so horrific, it doesn’t allow much room for sympathy. But know that if Glee appears in The Girl from Plainville , it always matters.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 .

New episodes of The Girl from Plainville premiere on Hulu Tuesdays.