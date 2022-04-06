ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

French Quarter Celebrity Chris Owens Dies Of Heart Attack

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA vigil is scheduled for this evening in memory of French Quarter superstar Chris Owens. A family...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#French Quarter#West Texas#Bourbon Street
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Girlfriend arrested as man found stabbed to death in luxury Miami condo

A woman was arrested by police after her boyfriend was found stabbed to death in a luxury Miami apartment complex.Christian Obumseli, 27, suffered a single stab wound at the One Paraiso Residences in the Edgewater neighborhood and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.Authorities say that a woman who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend had called 911 to report the incident.The woman, whose identity has not been released, was detained and taken to a mental health institution under the state’s Baker Act, according to Newsweek.The law allows police, a judge or mental health professional to involuntarily commit someone for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WRGB

Jeff Carson, country singer and police officer, dies of heart attack

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) – Country music singer and Franklin police officer Jeff Carson has died. He was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin on Saturday, according to 2911 Media. Jeffrey Lee Herndon, known musically as Jeff Carson, was born in Tulsa,...
FRANKLIN, TN
KESQ News Channel 3

One last moment: A College of the Desert love story

It's the type of love story you think can only possibly happen in movies, except it happened to two former College of the Desert students. Peter and Jennifer Terhune were both 18-years-old when they started their first year at College of the Desert. Both of them were transplants to the area, so neither had any The post One last moment: A College of the Desert love story appeared first on KESQ.
WOODLAND, CA
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Gambit's spring festivals preview 2022: French Quarter Festival

April 21-24 Sure, it may not strictly be the very first festival of the year, but French Quarter Fest is without a doubt the start of Festival Season. Back again after the two-year Covid hiatus, the free festival returns to feed your body and soul with great music, delicious food and thirst-quenching beverages.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy