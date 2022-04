NEW LONDON — Abbie Durbin and Brett Carnegie will be representing the Firelands Electric Cooperative on the 2022 Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Youth Tour is back. Sponsored by Ohio’s electric cooperatives, Firelands Electric, and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, this all-expenses-paid trip will take place June 18 to 24. Abbie and Brett will join about 40 other students from rural electric cooperatives across the state of Ohio as they tour the sights in and around our nation’s capital.

