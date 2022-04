Here’s a look at the best boys wrestlers from Utah Valley during the 2021-22 season:. Boy Valley Wrestler of the Year Award: Josh Millward (Skyridge) Besides winning two state titles, the Skyhawk wrestler placed at the Reno Tournament of Champions, won at the All-Star Dual and avenged one of his losses in the Atlas All-Star Showdown. Millward was a 4-time state finalist as well.

PLEASANT GROVE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO