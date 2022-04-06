Feeding America, During a Pandemic... and After

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 DAYS AGO