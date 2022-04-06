ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

County Executive George Latimer Launches New Child Care Scholarship with Broad Eligibility

westchestergov.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking Parents Earning $60,000 - $100,000+ Encouraged to Apply. Watch full press conference https://youtu.be/VdHGIshvpZA. Recognizing that affordable child care is essential for children, families and the economy to thrive, Westchester County has partnered with the Child Care Council of Westchester to create the Westchester Works Scholarship for resident families who have...

www.westchestergov.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

“The workforce behind the workforce”: New Haven rallies for child care providers

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of New Haven residents gathered on the Green to advocate for child care providers. Four hundred fifty supporters attended the 8 a.m. rally to protest a lack of state funding for the child care industry. The New Haven rally was one of eight statewide events organized by Child Care for Connecticut’s Future, or CCfCF, a statewide organization that seeks equity for child care providers. Supporters congregated in Bridgeport, Danbury, New Britain, New London, Stratford, Stamford, Waterbury and New Haven in solidarity for the cause. The group dubbed their movement the #MorningWithoutChildCare, a message to legislators calling attention to child care as an essential service. Primarily, CCfCF wants an additional $700 million to be allocated to their industry in the governor’s budget.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Education
Urban Milwaukee

Making child care sustainable

STURGEON BAY, WI. MARCH 24, 2022 – Like child care centers across the country, the Barker Center in Sturgeon Bay closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In summer 2020, leaders at the center – the only licensed group child care in the city – decided it couldn’t afford to reopen.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Axios Twin Cities

New report says the Twin Cities child care industry is facing a crisis

A new report by the Itasca Group says the public and private sectors in the Twin Cities need to step up to help a child care industry that's in crisis.Why it matters: Child care isn't just important for the development of kids, but it's also key to our economic rebound. 48% of parents with kids under 18 who quit a job in 2021 cited child care issues as a reason for leaving, according to Pew Research Center.State of play: The Itasca Project, a group of corporate, philanthropic and public sector leaders, said there are three main challenges facing the industry:High...
ECONOMY
Queens Post

Queens Assemblywoman Introduces Bill to Provide Relief at The Pump

A Queens assemblywoman has introduced a piece of legislation that aims to soften the blow of high gas prices. Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, who represents the 25th District in central Queens, has introduced a bill that would provide a $250 rebate to New York State residents who have at least one passenger vehicle registered in their name.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Economy#Working Parents Earning

Comments / 0

Community Policy