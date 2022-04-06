ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Lose Yourself In the Top Workout Songs of All Time!

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey commissioned by RockMyrun and done...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 NOW FM

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time Revealed

Do you know what the world's most-streamed song on Spotify is?. To even reach top 10 status on the popular music streaming app, an artist has to reach over 2 billion streams. The most-streamed song comes in with over 3 billion... and climbing. According to Hits Daily Double, out of...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
TODAY.com

This 10-minute ab workout is brutal — but I saw results in just 1 week

I’m suspicious of any workout that promises to deliver results in a short amount of time. I’ve never been one of those people who could hit the gym hard for a week and see a change in my body. Any results I’ve seen were usually hard-fought by staying consistent with workouts, eating healthy meals, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep.
WORKOUTS
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
boxrox.com

Best Home Ab Workout in 10 Minutes for Six Pack Abs (No Equipment Needed)

Try this best home ab workout in 10 minutes if you want six pack abs. Designed by Jeff from Athlean X, this will help you build a better, fitter body. “This is the best home ab workout you will find if you are looking for one you can do without any equipment and whether you are a beginner or advanced. In this video, I’m going to give you a 10 minute follow along ab workout that is going to help you get six pack abs in the comfort of your own home.”
WORKOUTS
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lose Yourself#Buzz60
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
WTRF

Time To Get Outside! Tips For An Easy Outdoor Workout

There’s nothing more refreshing than going outside to enjoy the sun and get some fresh air as the temperatures rise. Maintaining a regular workout routine is a vital part of a healthy, active aging lifestyle. So, why not use time outdoors to get some exercise?. There are many easy,...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy