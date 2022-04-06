ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reba McEntire shares funny picture with boyfriend Rex Linn

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwGHq_0f1Ba5gx00

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are Hollywood royalty, but that doesn't mean they've abandoned their country roots.

The country superstar recently took to Instagram to share the side-by-side reality of what life is like when the couple isn't strolling down a red carpet.

MORE: Reba McEntire on why 2022 Oscars performance is emotional for her

McEntire's first photo shows her and Linn looking glam and dapper as they pose holding hands at the 2022 Oscars. The second is a humorous snap of the two dressed up in their "Hillbilly Chili Cook-Off" attire.

In the latter pic, the "Fancy" singer is seen wearing a pair of overalls over a cheetah-print shirt with a purple scarf and a bright yellow ball cap -- quite different from her Dolce & Gabbana gown. Meanwhile, Linn looks equally as attention-grabbing in a chef's shirt and cowboy boots and a chili pepper hat to complete the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3blB_0f1Ba5gx00
@reba via Instagram - PHOTO: Reba McIntire posted this photo to her Instagram account with the #HillbillyChiliCookOff.

"Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!!!" the country legend wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags #Oscars #HillbillyChiliCookOff.

The "Reba" alum attended the 94th Academy Awards last month to perform Diane Warren's Oscar-nominated song, "Somehow You Do," from the film "Four Good Days." It was the first time she performed at the Oscars since 1991 .

McEntire and Linn began dating in 2020. They originally met in 1991 on the set of Kenny Rogers' made-for-TV film "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw." The pair most recently appeared on "Young Sheldon" together.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

Reba McEntire And Her Son Danced To Her Song At His Wedding

The mother-son dance is a highlight at many weddings — maybe even more so when the mom in question is country music legend Reba McEntire. That was the case when McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married Marissa Branch in a ceremony that took place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park. First, the happy couple exchanged their vows in a private, nighttime ceremony held in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. People magazine was on hand to capture the first photos released to the public of the newly married couple, who posed with McEntire and Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.
THEATER & DANCE
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani twins with rarely-seen younger brother in sweet family video

Gwen Stefani had fans doing a double-take when she shared a sweet video featuring her rarely-seen younger brother Todd. The No Doubt frontwoman was in a joyous mood last week when she launched her debut makeup line, GXVE Beauty, and shared the special moment with her talented sibling – who has directed three of his brother-in-law Blake Shelton's music videos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Diane Warren
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Dolce Gabbana#Cowboy Boots#Reba
Outsider.com

Who Was ‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Married to Before Tim McGraw?

1883 star Faith Hill is married to fellow country superstar Tim McGraw. While the couple has been together since 1996, Hill was married to another man before that. At the very beginning of her music career, the singer was with Daniel Hill, an executive of a music publishing company. Finding common ground through being in the music industry, they stayed together through the release of her first album, Take Me as I Am.
HOME & GARDEN
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston's heartbreak as she pays tribute to 'little one' on bittersweet day

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her dogs on Wednesday's National Puppy Day, sharing several adorable pictures of them on Instagram. Taking to her Stories, the actress delighted fans as she said never-before-seen snaps of her pet Chesterfield as a puppy. WATCH: Jennifer Aniston stuns in gold tassel trousers. "I don't...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in leather look in latest nostalgic video

Shania Twain has been feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she's been sharing several throwback posts on social media – and the most recent one reminded her fans of her iconic style over the years. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the country star posted footage of herself performing That...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's outfit turns heads as she marks exciting countdown

Gwen Stefani pulled out all the stops for her latest Instagram post, as fans branded her look "perfect". The No Doubt singer was excitedly counting down the days until the Houston Rodeo and did so in an outfit which won't be easy to forget. Gwen dazzled in a sheer top...
CELEBRITIES
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
GMA

GMA

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy