Shelby Comes Clean

Numerous hospitals AND trauma centers all around the country report they're in dire need of blood donations. In fact, our American Red Cross has called a nationwide blood crisis! Help's on the way this Thursday, when there'll be a blood drive over at the Shelby Civic Center. Donation hours for the "Gift of Life" will be from noon until 6, on Thursday afternoon. The Red Cross says these DANGEROUS low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care here in Montana, resulting in medical staff making difficult decisions on who receives blood transfusions & who will have to wait until more blood is available! If you can, we hope to see you at the Shelby Civic Center on Thursday.

SHELBY, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO