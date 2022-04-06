ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Shelby Comes Clean

By Jerry Puffer
 1 day ago
Spring Clean Up in Shelby's scheduled for last 2 weeks of this month, Monday, April 18th, through Friday, the 29th.Please call the City Shop at 434 5564, the week of the...

Augusta Free Press

Blacks Run Clean-up & Arbor Day events coming in April

The City of Harrisonburg will host its 24th annual Blacks Run Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 9, and you’re not only invited – you’re needed. The popular annual event allows volunteers from across the community to partner with Harrisonburg Public Works to remove items from Blacks Run that don’t belong in our waterway. Volunteers will get everything they need to be successful in the vital environmental effort.
HARRISONBURG, VA
K96 FM

Problems In Chester?

We'll find out soon...The MSU Liberty County Extension Office is conducting a "needs assessment" to identify & understand ANY problems the community may be experiencing. In fact, the extension office will be hosting a meeting this Tuesday (3/29) evening at the Liberty County Senior Center at 6, with the local community is being encouraged to attend Tuesday night's meeting.
CHESTER, MT
K96 FM

Chamber UP Shelby

Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Chamber Banquet NEXT Thursday night, the 17th. The FUN will kick off at 6, down at the Elk's Club. To RSVP, & pre-purchase your tickets, call 434 7184, & get set for another spectacular event from the Shelby Chamber of Commerce!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Shelby Answers Nationwide Crisis!

Numerous hospitals AND trauma centers all around the country report they're in dire need of blood donations. In fact, our American Red Cross has called a nationwide blood crisis! Help's on the way this Thursday, when there'll be a blood drive over at the Shelby Civic Center. Donation hours for the "Gift of Life" will be from noon until 6, on Thursday afternoon. The Red Cross says these DANGEROUS low blood supply levels are posing a concerning risk to patient care here in Montana, resulting in medical staff making difficult decisions on who receives blood transfusions & who will have to wait until more blood is available! If you can, we hope to see you at the Shelby Civic Center on Thursday.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Tristan West Benefit

The Pondera Valley Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti dinner benefit for Tristin West next Tuesday, the 15th. The dinner comes with the WORKS too...spaghetti, salad, bread & a brownie along with a drink. It's $8 for adults, 5 for children 12 & under. The proceeds from Tuesday's benefit for Tristin will go toward his medical care. Don't worry about a thing, meals will also be available for pickup, & can be ordered until 4 in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 15rh. To pre-order your plate, call 271 3934.
CHARITIES
K96 FM

FWP Takes It To Valier

There'll be a meeting this Monday, with representative from FWP down in Valier. Monday's meeting will start at 5:30, in the multi-purpose room. The FWP representatives will be providing information & education pertaining to the Lake Francis & Tiber Reservoir fisheries management & stocking practices. Don't worry about a thing, Monday's meeting with the FWP is FREE & open to the public.
VALIER, MT
K96 FM

Cut Bank Banquet’s On The Way

The 73rd Annual Cut Bank Area Chamber Banquet's coming up on NEXT weekend, Saturday night, April 9th, & tickets are on sale NOW. The banquet will be at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center from 6 until 11. You can stop by Billman's True Value, or contact the Cut Bank Area Chamber of Commerce. 73 years strong, it's all fine... hope to see you on April nine!
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

Renovations At CJI?

The CJI School Board has scheduled a public meeting tonight (Tuesday) with building renovations on their agenda. This evening's meeting will get underway at 6:30, in the CJI school auditorium. Live to learn, learn to live...
POLITICS
K96 FM

Sunburst Seniors Have To Brownbag It

Our good neighbors up at the Sunburst Senior Center will NOT be enjoying their usual noon meal tomorrow, Friday. The center will won't be serving up a meal on Friday. Don't worry about a thing, I'll be keeping you updated on my Puff Blog...
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

Shelby, MT
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

