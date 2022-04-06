ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Special bond between two heart transplant survivors

fox26houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two young men from the Houston area underwent...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplant#Transplants#Unbreakable
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Waterloo Journal

‘Healthy’ woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after doctors initially diagnosed her with a simple case of acid reflux

The 26-year-old ‘healthy and vibrant’ woman went to the hospital after she started suffering with pain along one side of her back during the pandemic. She was reportedly sent home with a simple diagnosis of acid reflux. Unfortunately, after her third visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of osteosarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Concord News Journal

Man was rejected to board on his flight home because he ‘put on some weight’ since his passport photo was taken and didn’t match the picture, dies after missing life-saving treatment

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, airline companies have been hit hard wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. The pandemic changed the way airlines operate, enforcing strict measures and procedures for both passengers and employees leading to a lot of problems in handling the boarding process, flights and arrivals.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Model who lost both legs from Covid complications ‘happy to be home’ after over two months in hospital

An aspiring model from Florida who had her legs amputated after being infected with Covid-19 has returned home from hospital in time for her 21st birthday.Claire Bridges, from St Petersberg, Florida, was admitted to hospital in Tampa on 16 January this year with severe leg pain and coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.Though fully vaccinated, she was born with a serious heart condition, leading to grave Covid complications that stopped her heart and eventually forced doctors to amputate both her legs.But now her father Wayne Bridges has told Newsweek that she had been able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Black Athlete, Mom of 2, Whose Leg Was Amputated After a Cancer Diagnosis is Now Empowering People With Disabilities

After losing her mother and her closest cousin to cancer, then being told she too had cancer and would need her leg amputated, Erin Brown went from worrier to warrior. As an athlete and a mother of two, she is also now the founder of Erin Brown Connects, an internationally recognized firm that fights for disability equity and inclusion, and she’s an ambassador who has presented to the UN, WHO and PAHO roles as International Disability Inclusion Consultant for the Caribbean.
CANCER
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Baby in North Carolina Receives Unique, Life-Changing Heart Transplant

A baby in North Carolina has gotten a first-of-its-kind surgical intervention, which may safeguard his body from discarding the body part and eliminate the necessity for permanent immune-suppressing medicines. First-of-its-Kind Heart Transplant. Duke University, the institution wherein where the surgery was conducted claimed that the youngster, Easton Sinnamon, is the...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy