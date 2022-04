Boris Johnson has said that he had offered Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his family refuge in the United Kingdom around the time Russia invaded Ukraine. The possibility had been discussed “ages ago”, the UK prime minister said. But, he added: “Volodymyr has always been clear, his duty is to the Ukrainian people; he’s going to stay there, he’s going to look after them.” “I have to say I admire him,” Mr Johnson added.He also praised Mr Zelensky as a “heroic war leader” for the way he has “brought his people together” and “mobilised the world.”At the beginning of...

POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO