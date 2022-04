Okta markets itself as "The World's #1 Identity Platform," but today the company is investigating a digital breach that could impact thousands of companies. As Reuters reports, hackers from the LAPSUS$ group posted screenshots of the company's internal environment, suggesting they have gained access to it. As Okta manages secure user authentication for more than 15,000 global brands around the world, such a breach is a nightmare scenario for both Okta and all the companies it counts as customers.

