Nothing like a crosstown rivalry to fire up opposing teams. The New York Knicks hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Madison Square Garden got rocking again. The Knicks set the tempo early on, taking a commanding 17-point lead after the first half. But the Nets hung tough, with Kevin Durant catching fire in the final two quarters to hack out a 110-98 victory. KD scored 23 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, and according to a report by ESPN, it appears Kyrie Irving’s halftime pep talk helped his fellow All-Star and the rest of the Nets to power through.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO