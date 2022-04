The Ferrari Challenge series in North America is set for its annual Ferrari Racing Days extravaganza on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona paddock will be the most full of Ferraris that its ever been, at least since 2016 when the famed circuit hosted the Finali Mondiali event to conclude that season. Notably, however, today’s paddock includes more representatives of Ferrari Challenge race cars than it did in 2016. 65 examples of Ferrari’s 458 Evo car began Sunday’s Finali event, while an equal number of drivers is set to compete in this weekend’s action, joined by an additional 20 cars from the Club Challenge cadre.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO