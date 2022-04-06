The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia To Replace Kanye West At Coachella

Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd is reportedly set to join Swedish House Mafia at Coachella to replace Kanye West , who dropped out of his headlining slot earlier this week . News broke earlier this week that Ye officially pulled out of the highly-anticipated music festival weeks before it’s set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Unnamed sources “with direct knowledge” told TMZ on Wednesday (April 6) that the “Take My Breath” singer will pair with Swedish House Mafia — who was initially set to headline the Friday show — to headline on Sunday night. Coachella organizers later confirmed the new lineup on Instagram.

Reports earlier this week noted that Travis Scott will no longer perform at the music festival either, though he was expected to take the stage with West. West previously threatened to drop out of Coachella following comments by Billie Eilish — who is set to headline on Saturday — seemingly referenced the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld music festival during one of her shows. West wrote on Instagram at the time: “COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN… TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.” Eilish has since denied that she mentioned Astroworld and said she was trying to help a fan.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia previously teamed up on “Moth To A Flame,” which they debuted in October of 2021 along with a music video. They first teased the collaboration during Swedish House Mafia’s performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show . The song preceded The Weeknd’s latest album, DAWN FM, which includes “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” “ Out of Time ,” and other fan-favorite tracks on the project.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 is set for April 15-17 and April 22-24. See the latest lineup here :