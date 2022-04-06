ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny Lee is the founder of Son of a Saint, a mentorship program...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Master P Is Helping New Orleans Tornado Victims: 'We Have to Be Thankful for Life'

Master P is helping out his hometown of New Orleans in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down Tuesday. The 51-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, whose family members reportedly live just seven blocks away from where the natural disaster hit, told TMZ Friday that his foundation, Team Hope, has already sent out 25 people to help those affected. More than 100 families who live in the city's Ninth Ward have received resources.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda
Gwinnett Daily Post

Her son 'hated' her when he was a teen. Then a pandemic homecoming changed their relationship forever

It will just be two weeks. That's what Kerry Stutzman thought when she invited her 22-year-old son to come back home to Colorado -- and bring his girlfriend with him. The rapidly spreading novel coronavirus had virtually shut down big cities like Chicago, where Palmer Skudneski and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams were living. Stutzman was visiting them for St. Patrick's Day and saw how busy streets started looking like eerie ghost towns. Supermarket shelves were going bare.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Single mothers bought a house and are raising their children together in co-housing community

Two single mom friends formed a sisterhood after deciding to raise their children together in a four-unit home.Friends Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper have gone through multiple life changes in the past few years, including the end of both of their marriages. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the women found themselves living in individual apartments and struggling with the challenges of being a single parent. Harper is mom to her nine-year-old daughter and Hopper has two children, ages 13 and nine. After years of joking about raising their children on a commune, the women thought that purchasing a home together would...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Cooking#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NPR

Louisiana program helps young adults transition out of foster care

Every year, tens of thousands of teenagers will leave foster care and venture out on their own. States have a hodgepodge of programs aimed at helping them find independence. Louisiana is a place that's teaming up with the nonprofit Youth Villages to provide intensive one-on-one support to young people aging out of the foster system.
LOUISIANA STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Pro Parent: Parents can help teach children patience

Patience is a critical life skill that can have a big impact on how children and adults experience the process of waiting. As adults, we are often faced with opportunities to wait: waiting in line, waiting for our order to come in, waiting for our next paycheck to purchase a needed item. The feeling of waiting may cause discomfort, and this is especially true for children.
KIDS
Primetimer

Peacock's Amy Poehler-produced The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will help people declutter their lives as if they're preparing to die

Based on Margareta Magnusson's bestselling book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter, the series will feature a “Swedish Death Cleaner” who will help people who “are at a major crossroads … organize and demystify (their) homes, lives, and relationships...allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life.” The New York Times described the book as “a primer on how to winnow your belongings before you die, so you don’t burden your family.” The show is from Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and Queer Eye producers Scout Productions. “In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go.”
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

83-year-old American nun kidnapped in West Africa

The desperate search for Sister Suellen Tennyson continues in Burkina Faso in West Africa after she was kidnapped earlier this week by unknown armed gunmen. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from Los Angeles on Sister Suellen’s work and the humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso.April 6, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy