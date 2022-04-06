New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers

Based on Margareta Magnusson's bestselling book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter, the series will feature a “Swedish Death Cleaner” who will help people who “are at a major crossroads … organize and demystify (their) homes, lives, and relationships...allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life.” The New York Times described the book as “a primer on how to winnow your belongings before you die, so you don’t burden your family.” The show is from Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and Queer Eye producers Scout Productions. “In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 HOURS AGO