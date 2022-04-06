Biden targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new wave of sanctions

Related
Smart and Final to pay $175,000 in penalties for price gouging
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smart and Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties after the state accused it of price gouging in the pricing of eggs at its stores across California. Attorney General Rob Bonta said the chain increased prices by more than 10 to 25 percent on about 100,000 cartons of eggs from […]
Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
Biden extends student loan freeze through August
President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through August, ending just three months before the midterm elections.
Russian drone shot down after ‘flying into Polish airspace’ in breach of Nato territory, Ukraine claims
A RUSSIAN drone was reportedly shot down in Ukraine today after claims it flew into Polish airspace. The drone is claimed to have first circled over the Ukrainian city of Yavoriv before flying over Poland where it was in breach of Nato territory. The Ukrainian Armed Forces said the drone...
An exiled Russian oligarch says blocking all Putin's bankers and sanctioning all oligarchs is the 'only thing' that will stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest person, told CNN that the West needs to block all cash flows to Russia. "There must be no exceptions."
Putin hit by ANOTHER mutiny as ‘60 elite paratroopers refuse to fight in Ukraine after comrades were wiped out’
VLADIMIR Putin has been hit but another mutiny as a total of 60 paratroopers reportedly refused to continue fighting in Ukraine. The Russian elite paratroopers have staged a mutiny after witnessing their comrades being wiped out in battle, reports claim. The soldiers were from key airborne forces headquarters in Pskov...
Putin 'has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO', Russian ambassador says after Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war
Vladimir Putin has the right to launch nukes if he is provoked by NATO over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, a Russian ambassador to the UN has claimed. Just hours after another Kremlin spokesman warned of possible atomic war, Dmitry Polyanskiy sparked further fears by hinting there would be a seismic response a to any direct involvement in the conflict from the West.
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Top US general says the only way the US could have stopped Putin was to send troops into Ukraine, which Biden warned would start World War III
Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers he opposed sending US troops into Ukraine as it would have "risked armed conflict with Russia."
US intelligence officials believe a $700 million superyacht that's docked in Italy could belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports say
US officials have not yet concluded who owns the superyacht but said they found initial indications that it was associated with Putin, per The NYT.
Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy
Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
Woman in Bucha said Russian troops came to her house, said 'we have come to liberate you,' then killed her husband in front of her
Russia is accused of killing at least 300 Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
Vladimir Putin's $700M Superyacht Is Docked in Italy: Russian Opposition
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's organization said the huge vessel, currently docked in an Italian port, could belong to the Russian president.
If Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine it's a 'game changer' for NATO
Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
Video: Lone Ukrainian tank takes on entire Russian armored convoy
Video emerged on Tuesday of a lone Ukrainian T-64BV tank attacking an entire convoy of Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. The video of the battle showed the Ukrainian tank in a stationary position behind cover, firing upon the Russian column as it moves down an adjacent roadway. Rob Lee, who has been a prominent analyst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, assessed that the Ukrainian tank destroyed a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier during the battle.
Vladimir Putin: The president whose obsession with Russian security may cost him dear
In the weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, one man has loomed large: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.Every inch the potentate, he began by soliciting support from key ministers live on TV; he followed this up with an outraged verbal assault on Ukraine, lambasting Lenin, Stalin and Gorbachev for good measure. Three days later, in the early morning in Moscow, he was back on national television announcing the start of military action. The first tanks moved in and the first bombs were dropped within hours.Russia’s military onslaught has tended to be seen as an old-fashioned war launched by an...
Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin
Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
Russia's Bucha horrors are pushing India, Turkey, other studiously neutral countries to the brink of condemnation
The horrific images and stories of Russian torture, executions, rape, and other atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine, have prompted new sanctions from Western nations and calls for war crimes prosecutions. Pope Francis on Wednesday kissed a battered Ukrainian flag "from that martyred city Bucha," fount of "testimony of new atrocities" and...
Putin moves to seize foreign planes, Zelenskyy says fleeing Russians 'supply' his army: LIVE UPDATES
Putin signed a law enabling Russia to seize foreign aircraft as sanctions impact his country's aviation industry. Zelenskyy said fleeing Russians are "supplying" his army. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday that a "technical pause" has taken place during a fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia. Pinned.
Russia threatens to cut ties with US after Biden labels Putin a ‘war criminal’
US ambassador in Moscow summoned for an official protest as EU ministers meet to discuss further sanctions
