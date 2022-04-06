ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC’s Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY on the U.S.’s soaring inflation...

Kenneth Doran
2d ago

your penny pinching will only get ya by for so long. this is merely the beginning.

Shady Wade
2d ago

And once again you can thank a demonrat for all these high prices.

ttc
1d ago

I said a year and a half ago that Biden would try his best to turn the greatest country in the world into a country that every flees from. Well folks here we are and it’s happening much quicker than I think even this administration thought it would. The only good thing is maybe the people trying to get in will stop. Especially when they realize that we are broke and our government and country is no different than the one they are wanting to flee.

Related
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2022

Snopes disputed recent rumors, yet word of Costco closings are still widespread. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS

