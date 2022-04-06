ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Use These 5 Keys to Unlock Data Agility

By Fei Zou
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zx9NY_0f1BRPcR00

Seventy-nine zettabytes of data was “…created, captured, copied and consumed” in 2021 alone, according to Statista . (In case you’re wondering, a zettabyte has 21 zeros after it, and is roughly the amount of data in 30 billion ultra-high-definition movies.) That’s a staggering amount of information people and companies are kicking off, and an incredible scope of opportunity for businesses. The trouble is, as companies lock down their data for security reasons, much of the insight it can provide is being locked up, too.

The simple truth is that most companies are sitting on a goldmine of information — it’s just too hard to use, because business leaders have seen the fines and headlines associated with breaches, and don’t want to take any risks. And that’s a real missed opportunity.

As companies add layer after layer of security, it's harder and harder to wrangle that data and make it anything more than a cost center to secure. Data-sharing agreements are getting more and more convoluted, due diligence is getting more complicated and difficult to complete and technical risk assessments are both more expensive and taking longer. You need more people involved and/or have to pay outsiders for audits. Finally, access logistics are becoming harder and audits more frequent and disruptive.

Today’s security tools make risk more manageable, but what we really need is data agility — having protections in place, but also having the tools to make information easy to use, as well as an understanding of how to best put it to work.

Related: 8 Ways a Data Breach Could Take Out Your Company Tomorrow

The key to such agility is having a few essential controls in place.

1. A platform that shields you from your processor partner’s complexity

Secure data sharing services let you collect data once, with one consent agreement that covers every use. Meanwhile, new controlling and processing surveillance technologies like digital contracts can control what data can be used by which partners and stop misuse in real time. Even if your partners have byzantine permissions processes or procedures, it doesn’t matter. Your data platform handles the complexity and gives you meaningful reporting that will keep you apprised of how much of the data is being used where and how, and how much isn't. These processes should also be highly predictable, completely safe and infinitely repeatable. It’s a game changer for managing data and managing use risk.

2. A clear indication of what analytics are being used

You or your data compliance team need to be able to review and understand with precision any analytics being used. To use a manufacturing analogy, you need to understand not just the final product, but also how the sausage is made along the way.

3. The ability to validate for trusted algorithms

You want to be sure the right people are touching the right data at the right time. Your data platform should be able to look for a fingerprint in code before anything is allowed to happen, and everything should have Zero Trust authentication backing it up.

Related: 8 Ways Data Analytics Can Revolutionize Your Business

4. The ability to set limits on what you share

You need to be sure you’re turning over just the data the partner needs, not an entire database, and trust-enabling technologies referred to as “confidential compute” can keep associated processing safe. In short, you should have full confidence that only the data you allow will be used, even for informal analysis.

5. A view on the value you are creating

This one is especially important if you want your data to also increase your revenue. You need to make sure you're seeing what's being generated from the results, and understand the value for your partners. This is the only way you’re really going to know what your data is worth and be able to price it accordingly.

When all the right data management platform and processes are in place, risks are manageable and the upside is clear, and that is data agility: the confidence that it’s secure and is only being used in ways that won’t land you and your company in hot water.

In fact, agility maturity means you really don't need to care who is using your data: You know it will be used correctly and that nobody can screw it up, and that’s a goal everyone can get behind.

Related: How to Use the Right Data to Make Effective Business Decisions

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
Inc.com

Artificial Intelligence Is Not a Strategy. It Is a Customer Experience Accelerator

If you read the news covering artificial intelligence (AI) developments on any given day, you may feel pangs of fear and dread. From the recent UN report on AI's potential to harm human rights to the use of AI in spyware to hack into journalists' phones, it can seem as though the developers and creators of AI applications have lost control of its powerful potential.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Hailo, CVEDIA Partner to Launch Next-Gen Thermal Edge AI Solutions

Hailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, has announced its partnership with CVEDIA, a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA’s computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor to offer customers high-performance, scalable...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

AI and Crowdsourcing: Using Human-in-the-Loop Labeling

AI today rests on three pillars – ML algorithms, the hardware on which they’re run, and the data for training and testing the models. But obtaining high-quality up-to-date data at scale remains a challenge. One of the ways to resolve this is to adopt the data-centric approach to data labeling that entails building human-in-the-loop pipelines, i.e. hybrid pipelines that include both machine and human efforts. Crowdsourcing is an online activity where individuals perform tasks assigned on a platform that’s becoming more popular.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Processing#Data Breaches#Business Agility
Nature.com

Using deep learning to predict human decisions and using cognitive models to explain deep learning models

Deep neural networks (DNNs) models have the potential to provide new insights in the study of cognitive processes, such as human decision making, due to their high capacity and data-driven design. While these models may be able to go beyond theory-driven models in predicting human behaviour, their opaque nature limits their ability to explain how an operation is carried out, undermining their usefulness as a scientific tool. Here we suggest the use of a DNN model as an exploratory tool to identify predictable and consistent human behaviour, and using explicit, theory-driven models, to characterise the high-capacity model. To demonstrate our approach, we trained an exploratory DNN model to predict human decisions in a four-armed bandit task. We found that this model was more accurate than two explicit models, a reward-oriented model geared towards choosing the most rewarding option, and a reward-oblivious model that was trained to predict human decisions without information about rewards. Using experimental simulations, we were able to characterise the exploratory model using the explicit models. We found that the exploratory model converged with the reward-oriented model's predictions when one option was clearly better than the others, but that it predicted pattern-based explorations akin to the reward-oblivious model's predictions. These results suggest that predictable decision patterns that are not solely reward-oriented may contribute to human decisions. Importantly, we demonstrate how theory-driven cognitive models can be used to characterise the operation of DNNs, making DNNs a useful explanatory tool in scientific investigation.
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources, and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Hackers Access Client Data on Bitcoin (BTC) Investing Platforms Following Third-Party Breach

Two notable players in the crypto investing space are responding after a malicious actor gained access to customer data through internet marketing company HubSpot. Among the over two dozen HubSpot clients affected was the crypto lending platform BlockFi, which took to Twitter to inform customers about the extent of the data breach and what users can do to protect their data.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

AI is 'Better Than' Humans and That is Ok

Remember in 2017, Elon Musk said that artificial intelligence would replace humanity in the next five years? While working on artificial intelligence for Tesla cars, he concluded that society had approached the moment when artificial intelligence could become significantly smarter than people. "People should not underestimate the power of the computer,'' Musk said. "This is pride and an obvious mistake." He must know what he's talking about, being one of the early investors of DeepMind, a Google subsidiary that developed an AI that could beat humans at Go and chess. AI is really good at many "human" tasks — diagnosing diseases, translating languages, and serving customers. But as the application of AI expands, more and more people are wondering if it will eliminate the importance of human skills and experience in various tasks. Will we hand over all the responsibilities to robots and intelligent machines in the coming decades? Read on to find out more.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Forbes

How To Use Real-Time Data? Key Examples And Use Cases

Which is more important – understanding what happened to your business last week or understanding what's happening right now? Well, both can provide useful insights that you might be able to use to improve your customer experience, make better products and services, or create efficiencies in your business processes. But there’s a strong argument to be made that nothing is as vital as understanding what’s going on in the here-and-now.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Using data to solve key pain points for today’s banking customers

Today’s banking customer is in serious need of guidance from banks, whether it’s about spending, saving, borrowing, planning or all of the above. After all, two in three Americans today struggle with their finances. In addition, their loyalty shifts easily, considering that neobanks are more accessible with instantaneous...
PERSONAL FINANCE
freightwaves.com

Try before you buy: Deliveright offers trial of logistics platform

Heavy-goods white-glove delivery platform Deliveright is offering a trial version of its final-mile platform Grasshopper to businesses interested in testing out how its technology can improve logistics operations. Grasshopper Lite enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the customer’s home. It also offers shipping cost...
RETAIL
Nature.com

Agents for sequential learning using multiple-fidelity data

Sequential learning for materials discovery is a paradigm where a computational agent solicits new data to simultaneously update a model in service of exploration (finding the largest number of materials that meet some criteria) or exploitation (finding materials with an ideal figure of merit). In real-world discovery campaigns, new data acquisition may be costly and an optimal strategy may involve using and acquiring data with different levels of fidelity, such as first-principles calculation to supplement an experiment. In this work, we introduce agents which can operate on multiple data fidelities, and benchmark their performance on an emulated discovery campaign to find materials with desired band gap values. The fidelities of data come from the results of DFT calculations as low fidelity and experimental results as high fidelity. We demonstrate performance gains of agents which incorporate multi-fidelity data in two contexts: either using a large body of low fidelity data as a prior knowledge base or acquiring low fidelity data in-tandem with experimental data. This advance provides a tool that enables materials scientists to test various acquisition and model hyperparameters to maximize the discovery rate of their own multi-fidelity sequential learning campaigns for materials discovery. This may also serve as a reference point for those who are interested in practical strategies that can be used when multiple data sources are available for active or sequential learning campaigns.
CHEMISTRY
TechCrunch

Learn the keys to unlocking micromobility profits at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

Servicing and maintaining fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes, keeping batteries charged and relocating vehicles to locations where they’d get more use is labor intensive. Insurance, fees and fines — from cities irritated by users leaving scooters on sidewalks or, in some cases, in ditches — also drive up operational costs.
CARS
Inc.com

Expecting Growth? Customer Service Outsourcing Can Help You Scale

When Jonathan Steiman co-founded Peak Support in 2015, he wanted to fill the gap in providing support solutions for high-growth companies. At the time, outsourcing providers only targeted large organizations. Smaller companies had to build their own in-house teams, “and they don’t necessarily have the expertise,” says Steiman, Peak Support’s CEO.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Vulnerability Scanning Tools

We are in an era of internet connectivity where each person has an online identity. Businesses and companies are availing this opportunity to expand the reach of their businesses worldwide. If you don't want your or your company's data to be accessible to malicious actors or be available on the...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Wholesale Distributors Can Streamline Check Payments and Open the Door to B2B Innovation

The 34,000 companies operating in the United States’ wholesale food distribution industry generate about $991 billion in collective yearly revenue. Even as digital technologies advance, however, paper checks still account for a large segment of wholesalers’ B2B payments. The paper check industry standard has led to growing frictions as wholesalers face pandemic-related supply chain struggles and increased demand worldwide.
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Microsoft President of 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is out

Ten-year Microsoft veteran and head of its 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is leaving the company effective April 15. Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie announced Phillips' departure -- for an unspecified "external opportunity" -- via email today, April 4. Phillips' departure, after an extended sabbatical, is just one of several moves happening in Microsoft's Cloud + AI division.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy