ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit City FC tops Michigan Stars FC 3-0 to advance to 3rd round in U.S. Open Cup

WXYZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — Detroit City Football Club shut out the Michigan Stars FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night at Keyworth Stadium. Le Rouge dominated play in the 3-0 victory, with two goals...

www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXYZ

Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves, including 6 injuries, ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced more than a dozen roster moves as the team finishes up Spring Training and prepares for Opening Day on Friday. The Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles canceled Wednesday's game due to a lack of available pitching as each team finished up camp. That means the next game will be Friday's Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

The WXYZ staff shares their favorite Tigers memories ahead of Opening Day

(WXYZ) — Ahead of Opening Day, we talked to the WXYZ staff to see what their favorite Tigers memories were. Check them out below!. I remember growing up in Detroit and as a little girl, the youngest of 9, I remember going to only one Tigers game with three of my five brothers who all played baseball! I remember a big white Tiger Stadium and climbing a gazillion stairs to get a hotdog and bag of peanuts. It was quite the treat! Then years later as an anchor here at 7, I was invited to Comerica Park to help announce the postgame show. My son James and nephew Tyler were with me. The two of them were little league baseball players and they got to come into the Tiger’s booth, see fireworks and a car giveaway. The stadium was stunning and to see the transformation of Detroit up close was even better. I love my city, I love my Tigers and the best is yet to come. Let’s Go Tigers!!
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Meet the man honored as one of the biggest Detroit Tigers fans

(WXYZ) — With tens of thousands of Detroit Tigers fans heading to Downtown Detroit on Friday for Opening Day, we wanted to know, who is the ultimate fan?. It's a mission we gave 7 Action News Reporter Peter Maxwell. He was searching for about a week, and believes he found one of the team's biggest fans.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WXYZ

Sights and sounds from Tigers Opening Day pregame at Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers welcomed a full-capacity Opening Day crowd back to Comerica Park Friday for the first time since 2019. Miguel Cabrera received a loud ovation during player introductions, as did Spencer Torkelson, making his MLB debut. TRIBUTE TO BARTEE. The Tigers paid tribute to late first...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit City Fc#U S Open Cup#Michigan Stars Fc#Atlanta United Fc#Fifth Third Bank Stadium#Le Rouge#Dcfc

Comments / 0

Community Policy