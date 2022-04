AUGUSTA, Ga. -- After a long, often chaotic first part of the week, the 86th Masters gets underway today with as much anticipation as one can remember a major championship carrying. Much of that obviously revolves around Tiger Woods teeing it up for the first time since his horrific car accident in February 2021, and he's taken almost all of the oxygen out of August National for the last three days. However, there are plenty of other storylines that will begin to unfold starting Thursday morning.

