Laura Lautenslager appointed Whitman County Fire Chief

POCATELLO — The City Council promoted the city’s assistant fire chief, Ryan O’Hearn, to replace David Gates as fire chief on Thursday night. Gates retired at the end of 2021, and O’Hearn and the city’s other assistant chief, Nick Christensen, had been splitting the chief’s duties since the start of this year. O’Hearn, 50, started his career as a firefighter with the Pocatello Fire Department in 2002. Since then, he...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 20 DAYS AGO