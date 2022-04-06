ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Laura Lautenslager appointed Whitman County Fire Chief

By John Webb
pullmanradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitman County Fire District 7 Commissioners recently appointed Laura...

pullmanradio.com

Idaho State Journal

Ryan O'Hearn appointed Pocatello fire chief

POCATELLO — The City Council promoted the city’s assistant fire chief, Ryan O’Hearn, to replace David Gates as fire chief on Thursday night. Gates retired at the end of 2021, and O’Hearn and the city’s other assistant chief, Nick Christensen, had been splitting the chief’s duties since the start of this year. O’Hearn, 50, started his career as a firefighter with the Pocatello Fire Department in 2002. Since then, he...
POCATELLO, ID
Canyon News

Wolfgang Knabe Appointed Interim Deputy Fire Chief

BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved on Tuesday, March 15, the appointment of Wolfgang Knabe as Interim Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Beverly Hills. Former Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Matsch retired from service on December 21, 2021, leading to a vacancy for the position. Beverly Hills...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Charge drops against Lorain assistant fire chief

The assault charge against Lorain fire assistant chief Matthew Homolya was dismissed March 21 by Vermilion Municipal Court and now heads to a Lorain County grand jury. Homolya, 44, of Gore Orphanage Road in Brownhelm Township, was arrested March 9 by Lorain County sheriff’s deputies. Authorities said Homolya, who...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Whitman County says no to local income tax

(The Center Square) – Whitman County is the latest county to ban a local income tax, joining 12 other counties and 15 cities in Washington state. That brings the total number of counties and cities that have rejected a local income tax up to 28. On Monday, Whitman County...
KLFY.com

Interim Police Chief appointed in Town of Gueydan

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Gueydan Town Council appointed an interim police chief Monday. Cru Delcambre has 16 years experience in other law enforcement agencies. He is also from the community and will serve as police chief until December 31. Delcambre is replacing embattled chief Shawn Theriot who resigned last...
VERMILION PARISH, LA

