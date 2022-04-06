Laura Lautenslager appointed Whitman County Fire Chief

It has taken a while, but Spanish Fork has announced its first ever full-time fire & EMS chief. Veteran firefighter Edward M. Hales has been selected to take the reins of this new adventure for the city. “I am very excited to have Eddie serve as chief of our Fire...
POCATELLO — The City Council promoted the city’s assistant fire chief, Ryan O’Hearn, to replace David Gates as fire chief on Thursday night.
Gates retired at the end of 2021, and O’Hearn and the city’s other assistant chief, Nick Christensen, had been splitting the chief’s duties since the start of this year.
O’Hearn, 50, started his career as a firefighter with the Pocatello Fire Department in 2002. Since then, he...
BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved on Tuesday, March 15, the appointment of Wolfgang Knabe as Interim Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Beverly Hills. Former Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Matsch retired from service on December 21, 2021, leading to a vacancy for the position. Beverly Hills...
With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.
A worker at a subdivision under construction just south of Kennewick reported seeing a cougar about 12:15 p.m. Monday. The cougar startled employees at the new subdivision at Clodfelter and Tripple Vista roads when it walked past a nearby scale house, according to the report received by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The assault charge against Lorain fire assistant chief Matthew Homolya was dismissed March 21 by Vermilion Municipal Court and now heads to a Lorain County grand jury. Homolya, 44, of Gore Orphanage Road in Brownhelm Township, was arrested March 9 by Lorain County sheriff’s deputies. Authorities said Homolya, who...
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland and King County are being sued over the county’s plan to convert a Kirkland hotel to a permanent supportive housing site for people experiencing long-term homelessness. The Seattle Times reports a group of Kirkland residents and parents whose children attend schools...
A former fire chief in Colbert County has pleaded guilty to stealing funds from a volunteer fire department. Court records show Rodney Harold McAnally Sr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fourth-degree theft Tuesday. The charge stems from funds taken during his time at the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department in Russellville.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City residents may be getting a new fishing pier. City officials discussed the possibility at Monday’s city council meeting. It would be on Lake Montgomery off of West Baya Ave. “I think it’s something the community really wants. The game commission, the county...
(The Center Square) – Whitman County is the latest county to ban a local income tax, joining 12 other counties and 15 cities in Washington state. That brings the total number of counties and cities that have rejected a local income tax up to 28. On Monday, Whitman County...
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Gueydan Town Council appointed an interim police chief Monday. Cru Delcambre has 16 years experience in other law enforcement agencies. He is also from the community and will serve as police chief until December 31. Delcambre is replacing embattled chief Shawn Theriot who resigned last...
