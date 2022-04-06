ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Puppies saved from burning home in Fresno County

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TExf_0f1BKuXN00

A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued on Monday from a burning home in the Central Valley.

Crews discovered the pups after hearing yelping.

Paramedics gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws.

RELATED: ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim's dogs rescued after SF firefighters battle 3-alarm fire, 1 hospitalized

Firefighters couldn't reach the residents of the home. So, crews drove the puppies more than 80 miles from Coalinga to a veterinarian hospital in Atascadero.

Once they're healed, the puppies will be released to their owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0f1BKuXN00

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman says small dog left for dead at her home

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A Glassport woman is speaking out, trying to find whoever abandoned a small, injured dog outside of her home late Friday night. The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said she heard a vehicle parked outside of her Euclid Street house around 11:30 p.m. She then heard soft cries, and a vehicle pull away.
GLASSPORT, PA
KMPH.com

Woman's body pulled from car submerged in canal in Fresno County

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol confirmed a woman's body was pulled from a submerged vehicle in a canal in San Joaquin. The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. at W. Dinuba Ave. east of S. Plumas Ave. on Monday. CHP says the 30-year-old Fresno woman...
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Atascadero, CA
Fresno County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Coalinga, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#A Burning#Abc7 News#Sf
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KGET

Coroner unable to identify 2 found dead in H Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts to identify a male and female found dead earlier this month in a home on H Street have been unsuccessful, coroner’s officials say. Police found the two dead March 2 in the 500 block of H Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Autopsies will be performed to determine how […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy