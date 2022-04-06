Puppies saved from burning home in Fresno County
A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued on Monday from a burning home in the Central Valley. Crews discovered the pups after hearing yelping. Paramedics gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws. RELATED: ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim's dogs rescued after SF firefighters battle 3-alarm fire, 1 hospitalized Firefighters couldn't reach the residents of the home. So, crews drove the puppies more than 80 miles from Coalinga to a veterinarian hospital in Atascadero. Once they're healed, the puppies will be released to their owners.
