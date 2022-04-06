Puppies saved from burning home in Fresno County

A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued on Monday from a burning home in the Central Valley.

Crews discovered the pups after hearing yelping.

Paramedics gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws.

Firefighters couldn't reach the residents of the home. So, crews drove the puppies more than 80 miles from Coalinga to a veterinarian hospital in Atascadero.

Once they're healed, the puppies will be released to their owners.