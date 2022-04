Yesterday, Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner, Gia Biagi, announced in a speech to the City Club of Chicago a new “vision” for trails and parks within the city. A press release regarding the trails explains that some will be new, some will be extended, and others will be maintained, and that the “trails and open spaces will contribute to a network of community-led green infrastructure projects that promote the health and well-being of Chicago residents and visitors.” In a period of rising transportation costs for drivers and a rise in traffic deaths, the announcement seems out of touch.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO