Montcalm County, MI

Two People Injured, Five Cars and Restaurant Struck in Montcalm Co. Crash

By 9and10news Site Staff
 1 day ago
Two people were injured, five cars were struck and a restaurant sustained damage as the result of a car crash in Montcalm County Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of South Sheridan and Sidney Roads in Sidney Township around 5:40 p.m.

Central Dispatch had received a call about a reckless driver traveling south on South Sheridan Road near Pakes Road. Minutes later, the crash was reported with multiple cars involved.

According to deputies, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 38-year-old Lyons man was traveling south on Sidney Road when he failed to stop for a stoplight. It collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old Carson City man as it was entering the intersection on Sheridan Road.

The Equinox then struck a 2019 Ford Escape driven by a 61-year-old Stanton woman who was waiting on Sidney Road to make a left turn onto Sheridan Road.

The Silverado continued in southeast after striking the Equinox, colliding a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 75-year-old Greenville woman who was in the drive of the Crossroads Café, waiting to enter South Sheridan Road.

Deputies say the Silverado continued on, hitting a parked 2007 Buick and pushing it into the café, causing damage to the building.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Equinox and their passenger were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. There were also three young occupants in the Equinox, but they were not injured.

Deputies say no one else was injured in the crash, and M-66 was shut down for about an hour while the crash was being investigated.

They say the driver of the Silverado appeared to have been suffering from a medical condition. There were no indications of any use of alcohol or drugs.

