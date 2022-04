March 21, 2022 - As one of the final steps in selecting the university’s eighth president, the final two candidates are visiting all three University of South Florida campuses Monday. Interim President Rhea Law and Retired Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley are alternating trips between the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee campuses to interact with and answer questions from university stakeholders. Following the visits, the board of trustees will gather feedback and conduct a final interview on Tuesday. The board expects to name USF’s next president following that meeting.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO