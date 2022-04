It was 58 years ago today (April 7th, 1964) that the Supremes recorded their first chart topper, “Where Did Our Love Go.” As with many Supremes hits, “Where Did Our Love Go” was penned by the songwriting team of Eddie Holland, Brian Holland, and Lamont Dozier — but the song was not originally slated to be cut by the group. It was intended for the Marvelettes, who were having a lot more chart success at the time than the Supremes — or the “No-hit Supremes,” as they were jokingly referred to in the early days of Motown.

