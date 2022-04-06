ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Garth Brooks Confirms Nashville ‘Entertainment Concept And Bar’

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already told you that Garth Brooks was planning on opening a downtown Nashville venue, but now we have a few more details. The superstar has confirmed what's...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance. "Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together....
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’

Taking it WAY back… Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back in 2003, at just 19 years old on the very first season, Miranda Lambert stunned the audience with a performance of an original she co-wrote with her dad. […] The post Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Deliver A Standout Performance On ‘Nashville Star’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category. The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Eater

Country Star Garth Brooks to Open ‘Classic Honky-Tonk’ on Lower Broadway

In just the last year, musicians like Miranda Lambert, Justin Timberlake, and Eric Church have lent their names — and financial support — to opening bars on the iconic Broadway stretch in Music City. Now, Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks will join their ranks, announcing his plans this week to bring a “classic honky tonk” to Nashville’s Lower Broadway nightlife district.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Reflects on Becoming a Member of the Grand Ole Opry: ‘Best Night of My Life’

Just one month after she became a Grand Ole Opry member, country music singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina opens up about what the membership really means to her. In a new Instagram post, Lauren Alaina shares, “One month ago today,. Trisha Yearwood forever changed my life by making me an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. And then she bought out Guitarth Brooks. Best night of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
charlottenews.net

Garth Brooks coming to Bank of America Stadium in July 2022

CHARLOTTE - Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium, presented by Amazon Music. Brooks will be playing in Charlotte on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. ET. There is an eight-ticket limit and fans can access tickets by clicking here or calling 1-877-654-2784. Fans need to create a Ticketmaster account or refresh their existing account for the quickest purchase experience in advance of the on-sale date.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy