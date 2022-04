UPDATED (2:39 p.m.) – A 22-year-old Eagle River woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Hwy. 8 for more than six hours Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday west of Hwy. 51 at McCord Road near the town of McCord. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the victim was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Hwy. 8 when she crossed the center line into the path of a westbound semi tractor trailer.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO