In a reflection of the federal government's power to halt the trend toward increasing hospital consolidation and decreased competition, a federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the proposed merger of Englewood Health and Hackensack Meridian Health. The case has been watched closely after the Federal Trade Commission challenged the merger in December 2020, arguing that the deal would eliminate competition between Hackensack and Englewood. The FTC said it would enable Hackensack Meridian to demand higher prices from insurers, which could lead to higher premiums for insurance plan...

