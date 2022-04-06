Apple Announces a Favorite Annual Event But With a Slight Catch

It's the most wonderful time of the year--for Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report enthusiasts.

The computer giant's 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 6-10.

'We Love Connecting With Our Developers'

Apple said the event "will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies."

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, said in a statement that "we love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.”

"It's one of my favorite times of the year!" one person tweeted. "Can't wait for June 6."

The only thing is that the conference will once again be held online as Apple builds "on the success of the past two years of virtual events."

However, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif. on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together.

The company moved to the online format back in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At that time many companies were holding their events and meetings online and requiring their employees to work from home in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

Two years later and Covid-19 is still a part of our lives. China is currently battling a surge in cases and Shanghai is under lockdown.

'Huge Respect'

The government started with a staggered lockdown of the city of 25 million people, but quickly shifted to a full lockdown.

Meanwhile, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was estimated to account for nearly three of every four coronavirus variants in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters reported.

BA.2 now makes up about 86% of all sequenced cases globally, according to the World Health Organization.

U.S. health officials recently approved a second booster shot for people aged 50 and older.

Apple's decision to keep the event virtual was generally well-received on social media.

"Huge respect to Apple for keeping WWDC virtual this year," one person tweeted. "I know people are itching to get out, but with other recent shows super-spreading COVID, Omicron BA.2, worst sequel ever, on the rise, and with long COVID being a nightmare, it was the smart, safe thing to do."

"I miss in-person socialization & networking, but virtual WWDC is just better in every way for the majority of people," another person said. "I don’t miss blowing thousands of dollars every year just to hang out in one of the most expensive places in the world at one of the most expensive times of year."

There were some negative comments about the online format.

'OMG-We're All Gonna Die!'

"I was excited until I saw that it’s virtual again," one commenter said. "Well now the iPhone event better be in person. Much of the world is becoming endemic. Even if we have a rise in cases, it’s becoming more like the flu. I’m pissed, not really (excited) for this event now unfortunately."

"Sadly, the way things are going, panic-based thinking is going to put the kibosh on live events," another person said. "Say it with me—OMG, we’re all gonna die!"

Some people on social media questioned the online aspect of the event in light of the Apple Park meeting on June 6.

"Apple headline: all-online," Chance Miller, editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, tweeted. "Apple’s actual press release: hybrid Good way to manage the response lol."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was also discussion about Apple might be revealing at the event.

"Am I expecting a Mac Pro teaser?" one person asked. "Maybe. I shouldn’t get my hopes up too high Am I expecting a VR/AR headset taser? Maybe. I shouldn’t get my hopes up too high."

"I expect more of the same," another person tweeted, "incremental upgrades that are promoted as the next best thing since sliced bread... Bro, it's still bread... It's still a phone/laptop etc... Moving on."