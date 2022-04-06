ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painter is cultural center artist of the month

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
Julie Haberman Osmus is the artist-in-residence for April at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. Osmus has always been an artist, and she has worked in mediums that include watercolor, acrylic, graphite/charcoal, mixed media and alcohol inks. Her style and application are varied as well, ranging from realistic wall murals to...

thedailytexan.com

‘(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow’ highlights 17th-century Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi’s journey as an artist

Sliding on a virtual reality headset and stepping into virtual 17th century Italy, viewers can immerse themselves in the trials and tribulations of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi, known for “Judith Slaying Holofernes.” On March 13, the production companies of Fat Red Bird and Monkey Frame held the world premiere of “(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow,” a VR experience at South by Southwest.
VISUAL ART
La Grande Observer

Art Center East launches contest for aspiring artists

LA GRANDE — In celebration of Art Center East’s 45th anniversary this year, the organization has launched an annual Aspiring Artist Contest. Each year in March, all aspiring artists ages 16 to 22 in ACE’s 10-county service area will be invited to submit designs for an ACE iron-on patch. The contest is open to residents of Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Wheeler, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
LA GRANDE, OR
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosts photo exhibit on Native-American culture

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Arts Council is hosting a new photography exhibit focusing on the life and history of Southeastern Native-Americans. The photos, which are displayed at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, were taken by Tammy Greer, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Southern Miss and the director of the USM Center for American-Indian Research and Studies.
HATTIESBURG, MS
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

West Volusia Artists are featuring Nardja Segui as Artist of the Month for April

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Segui’s acrylic still life Dulce Flor, or “sweet flower,” is her favorite flower. She learned to love magnolias after living with them in New Orleans and Florida. Magnolia means “everlasting connection.”
DELAND, FL
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Cedarburg, WI
WGRZ TV

New exhibit at Italian Cultural Center showcases Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Astonishing photo-realistic paintings of Buffalo, 42 of them, are on display in north Buffalo. A former library on the corner of Delaware Ave. and Hertel Ave. is now the Italian Cultural Center. The president Mario Giacobbi says, "While this is primarily a function of Italian Americans, the real basis of the building was to give something back to Buffalo and to make it open to any and everybody."
BUFFALO, NY
ARTnews

Pace Gallery Takes on an Under-Recognized Painter Who’s Never Had a Solo Museum Show

Click here to read the full article. Huong Dodinh, a painter of stately abstractions who has never before had gallery representation, has joined Pace, one of the world’s biggest galleries. Pace, which has spaces in cities such as New York, London, Hong Kong, and Seoul, said that the move was intended to expand the gallery’s presence in Europe. Dodinh is based in Paris, where Pace has long been rumored to be opening a space. Currently, Pace also operates in Geneva. It is unusual for an artist as under-recognized as Dodinh to make the jump to a mega-gallery. Often, the artists who join Pace...
VISUAL ART
The Newberg Graphic

Chehalem Cultural Center offers community

Center's diverse events hope to bring the town together via concerts, exhibitions and more. In the past, many communities, especially rural ones, had meeting places where residents crossed paths and mingled regularly. Today, now that many of these dedicated gathering spaces have disappeared, the Chehalem Cultural Center "seeks to be that place" in Newberg, said Sean Andries, the center's executive director. Every year, the cultural center hosts a variety of events that bring in extensive community traffic, including a concert series occurring in the spring, summer and fall, as well as art exhibitions that rotate every two months....
NEWBERG, OR
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
Fox11online.com

De Pere's Mulva Cultural Center holds topping off ceremony

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The construction of a new cultural center in De Pere has hit a milestone. The Mulva Cultural Center held a topping off ceremony Thursday. The last beam was signed by those working on the project and put into place by a 120-foot tower crane. Construction on...
DE PERE, WI
Kingsport Times-News

Celtic culture takes center stage at St. Paddy's Celebration

JONESBOROUGH — A celebration of Celtic culture is coming to Tennessee’s oldest town for the fifth annual St. Paddy’s Celebration on Saturday, March 19. Discover everything from Highland Games and a fun run to live Irish music and green beer. Get into the St. Paddy’s spirit with...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
ARTnews

Nancy Lane, Longest-Serving Studio Museum in Harlem Trustee, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Nancy Lane, an art collector and businesswoman who transformed New York’s Studio Museum in Harlem with her patronage, has died at 88. The New York Times, which first reported her death, said that she died on March 28 in Manhattan. Lane was the longest-serving board member at the Studio Museum. Having first joined the institution’s board in 1973, and later serving as its chair from 1987 to 1989, she helped build up the museum’s reputation as one of the most important sites for artists of African descent and as a key hub for Black...
MUSEUMS
The Guardian

Easter in Art review – a parade of masterpieces of Christian suffering

“We need to understand where we’ve been, in order to understand where we’re going,” says art historian Dr Jennifer Sliwka towards the end of this film about classical western art that focuses on the Easter story, and it neatly sums up the film’s basic proposition. This parade of masterpieces, from the Italian Quattrocento to German expressionism and beyond, speaks for itself as a colossal achievement of western civilisation that, as critic Rachel Campbell-Johnston points out, is predicated around suffering.
RELIGION
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

'The Candy House' is a brilliant portrait of intersecting lives

I drew a character map while reading Jennifer Egan's The Candy House, just for the pleasure of charting the swooping, kaleidoscopic intersections of parents and children (and cousins and tennis partners and drug dealers) of a central set of people first introduced in her 2010 novel A Visit from the Goon Squad.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

