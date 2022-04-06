ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Women’s lacrosse gets past LR in OT

By Courtesy of Newberry College
 1 day ago
HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (9-2, 4-1 SAC) earned their first win against the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne in program history, 10-9.

Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) slotted home the game-winner in overtime.

“This win means more than just the score on the board,” said Head Coach Tommy Kelly. “We had several people go down this week, but while facing adversity, my girls decided to lace it up, pull their hair back, and fight.”

The first period of action was a defensive struggle. Wood got the Wolves on the board first, finding the back of the net midway through the quarter, but the Bears answered on the ensuing possession. The defenses continued to dig in for the rest of the period to keep the score at 1-1 with Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) able to disrupt the Bears’ attack by causing a pair of turnovers.

The Bears took the lead early in the second quarter, but Wood was able to take advantage of a man-up opportunity by converting on a free-position attempt. Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) then beat the shot clock a few minutes later by coming around the side of the goal for a score to retake the lead. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) found the back of the net before Wood converted another free-position shot to give the Wolves a three-goal lead. The Bears struck back, but Richardson found Kendall Sewell (Bel Air, Md.) with a little over a minute left on the clock to put the Wolves up 6-3 going into halftime.

Sewell scored again a few minutes into the second half to give the Wolves their largest lead of the day, but the Bears came storming back. Lenoir-Rhyne picked up a pair of goals and hold Newberry scoreless for the remainder of the third. They would carry that momentum into the fourth with a pair of goals to tie the game up at 7-7. Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) answered shortly after to put the Wolves back in front, but the Bears tied the game again a few minutes later before ultimately taking the lead. Wood once again stepped up for her team by drawing a free-position attempt for a clutch goal to tie the game up and force overtime.

In overtime, the Wolves got the ball to Wood, and she was able to split through a double team for a clean run at the goal. She then fired the ball past the goalkeeper to give Newberry the first ever win over Lenoir-Rhyne in program history.

The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newberry Observer

Wolves fall to Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Newberry College (27-7) baseball team dropped a 12-6 decision to the Bobcats of Georgia College on March 30. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) was perfect at the plate on the day, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) also notched a pair. Overall, the Wolves scattered 10 hits in the contest while only leaving five runners on the bags.
NEWBERRY, SC
